This week, the world turns its eyes to Thailand and the harrowing rescue underway there.
One week ago, the Thai nation, and indeed, the world, were overjoyed to learn of the discovery of the 12 boys and one coach that had been trapped in a cave for nine days. All of them were in good condition, and even seemed cheerful as rescuers came to their aid nearly three miles within the cave system. Things were looking up, until the weather reports came in. Forecasted rains could only complicate the mission, threatening to further flood the cave that rescuers have worked tirelessly to drain.
Thankfully, that doesn’t hinder the confidence of the Thai SEALs coordinating the rescue.
Rescue teams have been at the site continuously ever since the boys were flocated. Food and water for the trapped boys has been stocked for an extended operation — enough to last for four months.
In light of the risks and dwindling time, rescuers have emphasized that their sole concern is the safety of the boys. Even if it means sacrificing one of their own.
On Thursday, word was reached that former Navy SEAL Petty Officer 1st class Saman Gunan drowned after delivering oxygen to the boys.
His death has been called “a heavy blow to the rescue mission,” and rightly so. The military honors and religious rites he received were well-deserved.
Even with this tragedy, resolve remains high, and rescuers are just as determined as ever to get the boys out safely even as they are mourning the loss of one of their own.
“I can guarantee that we will not panic, we will not stop our mission, we will not let the sacrifice of our friend go to waste,” Rear Adm. Arpakorn Yukongkaew said Thursday.
By Monday, eight boys had been successfully extracted from the cave and efforts continue to free the rest.
That’s why these people are called modern heroes.
