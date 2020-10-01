Much of the world hit the pause button at the height of the 2020 global pandemic, and it has been a slow recovery in fits and starts ever since. That includes the cornerstone of every community, its public school system. Not only did Colorado’s schools shut down at the start of last spring, but in many school districts including the state’s largest, Denver Public Schools, students have yet to return to class and are still marooned online.
While much of school life remains on hold, it’s a good time for the elected policy makers to whom we entrust our children daily to hit “pause” on their own agenda, survey the changed landscape — and, certainly, take a time out from tax hikes.
For that reason, we urge a “no” vote on Questions 4A and 4B on Denver’s local ballot. The proposals — 4A is a new mill levy, and 4B is a bond issue; both would affect Denver property taxes — would fund a wide-ranging list of district priorities. Some of those priorities seem more pressing than others.
Yet, a couple of priorities that are even higher than anything on the district’s list ought to prevail here.
The first is that many sectors of the economy are still reeling in the aftermath of the COVID shutdown and its ripple effects, and plenty of Denverites still have their backs to the wall. Even if some of the asks on the district’s wish list for these ballot proposals might be warranted at some point, now is not the time.
4A would add an estimated $51 a year to the annual property-tax bill on a Denver home valued at $465,000 — the median price in Denver — but of course that’s a reminder that half of all homes in pricey Denver have higher market values than that. So, their owners would pay more. 4B’s bond interest and principal are projected to be repaid out of the district’s current property-tax revenue stream, assuming local real estate values continue their upward trajectory.
Denver voters have been generous toward DPS, having approved a 2016 bond issue. But 2016 was no 2020 — let’s hope that’s true of subsequent years, as well — and an additional property tax bill that may strike some Denverites as modest may be more than some others can bear.
The other priority that should trump DPS’ wish list is a fundamental, strategic consideration —the long-overdue need to reassess the overall direction of the district.
Since a new majority took control of the DPS board following last November’s election, it has made its displeasure abundantly clear regarding reforms implemented by previous boards. The new board seeks to dismantle strides those reform-minded boards made in improving accountability and increasing educational options, especially for the most at-risk kids.
What the new board majority has not made clear is its own plans for replacing those reforms — for propelling our children onward and upward along the education curve. Come to think of it, they have shown no indication that they have any plans at all along those lines.
In other words, the DPS board has begun demolition without so much as a cocktail-napkin pencil sketch for reconstruction.
Yet, the board voted in August to ask Denver voters for $827 million — plus interest. Which comes across a lot like saying, “Give us the money now, and trust us to get the district where it should be going — as soon as we figure out where that is.”
As noted, some of the items slated for funding by the twin ballot proposals warrant attention sooner than do others on the list. Most notably, $128.5 million of the bond proceeds would retrofit 24 DPS older school buildings for air conditioning. No one wants their kids sweltering when they should be learning, even if it’s only for a relatively short stretch of the school year. Yet, it seems like a project the district could at least get a start on using current revenue, perhaps including money that would be used to service the bond debt.
Far less pressing? How about $15 million out of the mill levy for raises to assorted DPS staff and another $3 million to expand school counselor and psychologist services? In a local economy whose service sector was devastated amid COVID-19 — restaurants shuttered and their employees left jobless?
Just plain bad timing. Try again some other year.
The Gazette editorial board