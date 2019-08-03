The Federal Reserve lived down to recent expectations in two ways on Wednesday. It cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time since 2008, and it didn’t seem entirely sure why it is doing so.
The economy is doing well and has a “favorable outlook,” Chairman Jerome Powell said at his press conference. Recent economic news, such as second quarter growth of 2.1%, has surprised on the upside, and credit markets have responded well since the Fed signaled it was off its earlier path of tightening.
Why then cut the fed-funds rate, and only to 2% from 2.25%, which won’t provide all that much stimulus? Powell’s justification was that the Federal Open Market Committee wants to protect against “downside risks,” including trade disputes, a slowdown in manufacturing, slower growth abroad, and the persistence of inflation below its target of 2%.
This is monetary policy as “insurance,” which strikes us as what you say when you lack a good reason to ease policy. Powell would have been more believable if he had said the Fed is correcting for its mistake of raising rates in December.
Powell added to the puzzlement when he said at his presser that this was a “mid-cycle adjustment to policy,” rather than the beginning of a longer-term rate-cutting period to rescue the economy from looming recession. Markets promptly sold off on the hint that this could be the last rate cut when they had anticipated two more this year.
Powell then half corrected himself as reporters pressed for clarification, and who knows what other explanations will follow in the coming days.
In better news, the Fed Board of Governors (not the FOMC) voted unanimously to cut the interest rate on excess bank reserves to 2.1% from 2.35%. This will be an incentive for banks to hold fewer reserves at the Fed and put the money to work in the real economy. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the next episode in the unpredictable monetary adventures of Jay Powell.
