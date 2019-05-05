The suicide bombers that targeted Christian worshippers in Sri Lanka are just the beginning — for Sri Lanka and for 49 other countries around the world.
While most of the world is learning about religious clashes in Sri Lanka through the recent Easter Sunday attacks, Sri Lanka was ranked among the most difficult places to be a Christian well before this incident. Christians there were subject to routine harassment, discrimination, and marginalization from family and community. Number 46 on the 2019 Open Doors World Watch List, 60 attacks and incidents of harassment were carried out against Christians in Sri Lanka during the last reporting period.
While militant Islamic terrorists are responsible for the most recent suicide bombings, the perpetrators in some of these cases are reported to be saffron-robed, radical Buddhist monks. The idea of Buddhists acting aggressively sounds like a paradox to many of us. However, the current climate in Sri Lanka has allowed radical Buddhist groups to thrive. These radicals are known to target people who leave Buddhism and convert to Christianity, accusing them of betrayal and pressuring them to recant their beliefs.
Around 70% of Sri Lanka’s citizens practice Buddhism, while Christians make up just 7.4% of the population. As a result, culturally, Christians and other religious minorities are forced to study Buddhism, and sometimes forced to participate in Buddhist rituals, at many state schools.
Churches have routinely faced challenges too. On Sept. 9, for instance, a group of about 100 people halted worship at a church at Beliatta, Hambantota District. These locals damaged a window and two motorcycles parked outside and removed religious symbols hanging on the church’s front door. Some forcibly entered the premises and threatened to kill the pastor and his family if he did not shut down his ministry and leave the village.
While the scale and severity of this year’s violent Easter attacks in Sri Lanka was unprecedented, then, they were the culmination of tensions between majority Buddhist and religious minorities that have been present for decades. And Sri Lanka isn’t even close to the only place this is happening. Nor is it the most dangerous.
Open Doors monitors similar situations, with varying degrees of severity, as we work to strengthen and support Christian communities in more than 60 hostile or restricted countries year-round. While our efforts focused on smuggling Bibles into Communist countries during the height of the Cold War, new tensions and challenges have arisen over time that threaten Christian churches in more places than ever.
Sri Lanka, for example, is actually near the bottom of the list. In Nigeria, which is ranked No. 12 on the 2019 Open Doors World Watch List, three attacks that targeted Christians in the days surrounding Easter went largely unnoticed around the world. On Palm Sunday, militant Fulani herdsmen invaded the village of Kochum-Numa in north-central Nigeria, killing 17 people who were attending the christening of a child. Then, a gunman shot 11 people to death as they returned from a Good Friday church service at Tse-Aye and Tse-Ngibo. Finally, on Easter Sunday, a Muslim defense officer killed 13 boys taking part in a late-night Easter procession in Sabob Layi, Gombe State. In Nigeria, violence that once stemmed from Boko Haram now often comes from militant Fulani herdsmen who claimed the lives of hundreds of believers while also burning churches to the ground in last year’s reporting period.
In North Korea, ranked No. 1 on the World Watch List for the 18th year in a row, our underground partners estimate 50,000 Christians are being detained in prison camps.
While these prisoners experience incredibly harsh conditions, life outside the prison for the regular population is highly restricted as well. Kim Jong-un, their fascist leader, controls every facet of society. From birth until death, North Korean citizens are required to attend indoctrination meetings and to polish and display portraits of Kim’s ancestors in their homes. To direct their loyalty toward himself, Kim also permits them to access only a handful of state-sponsored radio programs, TV shows, and websites — even making it illegal to alter one’s state-issued radio to receive other channels. The North Korean government maintains a couple of “show churches” in prominent cities, but most Christians are forced underground. If caught, Christians can be arrested and imprisoned. One 2014 U.S. State Department report found that “ownership of Bibles or other religious materials is reportedly illegal and punishable by imprisonment and severe punishment, including, in some cases, execution.”
This is just a fraction of what is happening around the world. The Open Doors World Watch List tracks similar tensions and violence in 50 of the top countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. Every day, we receive new reports of discrimination, excommunication, assault, rapes, abductions, false imprisonment and even deaths.
For more than 60 years, we’ve worked with local faith leaders, who we consider the experts in their local cultures, to assess the climate in each country and tailor make programs to assist Christians living out their faith in these types of circumstances.
These interventions include, but are not limited to legal aid, trauma counseling, job training, emergency food rations, and safe houses for faith leaders who have been threatened with death. We also proudly continue to distribute Bibles in each country’s native languages while training church leaders how to serve their community in these difficult circumstances.
Just like in Sri Lanka, our goal is multifold. In addition to supporting persecuted Christians, we want to connect Americans with the facts and experiences unfolding for Christians around the globe so they can respond.
There is opportunity for government, nonprofit, and church leaders to help raise awareness, to support these relief efforts, and to demand that officials confront these injustices that restrict the right to worship — one of life’s most basic freedoms. We plead with local authorities to conduct comprehensive investigations into all incidents of harassment and violence and to bring these perpetrators to justice.
We urge the Trump administration to advance religious freedom in U.S. foreign policy and to work closely with authorities in Sri Lanka — and these other regions of the world — to address concerns raised by religious minorities there. Solutions to such massive problems are complex. They require world citizens to work together to build more equitable frameworks where all groups have a voice to help reduce tension rather than inflame historic hostilities.
Lastly, Open Doors creates opportunities for everyday Americans to participate in supporting these victims. Our Pray for the Persecuted Prayer App provides updates about persecution unfolding around the world right on your phone.
On our website (odusa.org), there are opportunities to write encouraging letters to victims of violence as well as to volunteer with us to help educate your local church about what is happening. Together, the American people — and especially Christians — have the opportunity to raise our voices and shine a light on the violence happening around the globe.
We can send a powerful message: Although these Christians are targeted and purposefully isolated, they are not alone. God and people around the free world do see what is happening, and we do care about the plight of these persecuted Christians in Sri Lanka and elsewhere.
David Curry is CEO of Open Doors USA Opendoorsusa.org. Open Doors is an international ministry that supports and strengthens persecuted Christians in some of the most dangerous countries in the world.