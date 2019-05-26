Tom Cotton is a United States senator from Arkansas. He served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division and in Afghanistan with a Provincial Reconstruction Team. Between combat tours, he served with the United States Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment (“The Old Guard”) at Arlington National Cemetery. Excerpted with permission from Cotton’s Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National Cemetery , out May 14 from William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.