EDITOR'S NOTE:
Though The Gazette's editorial board advises readers how to vote on select ballot measures and candidate races, our commitment to fairness means an open-minded pursuit of the truth, a willingness to genuinely listen to all relevant parties and a commitment to thorough research of the facts, following them wherever they take us. Toward the pursuit of truth, and in the interest of playing helping readers inform themselves, we provided the same questions to gubernatorial candidates Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis and present their answers here.
Gazette editorial board: Both of you support ending Colorado’s income tax — like nine other states. How would you as governor make that happen? The legislature is unlikely to refer a constitutional measure to the ballot proposing that change. Would you use the governor’s power of the pulpit to promote it through a citizens initiative?
Heidi Ganahl
Yes, I have committed to putting more money in the pockets of the people of Colorado by taking us to Zero Income Tax over two terms as governor. I will do this by asking the people of Colorado to approve TABOR Refunds as permanent income tax reductions. I will ask for voters’ permission to take fee revenue created without voter consent that is not subject to TABOR and move it under TABOR, so that it is subject to the Referendum C limit.
I will shrink the size of the government by 10% each year during my first term. To find waste and fraud, I will ask an independent auditor to audit our state’s budget. In my first budget proposal as Governor, this waste and fraud will be removed from the budget. Our government has grown by 25% under Jared Polis. As governor, he has added 4,000 FTE’s to staffing. I will order a hiring freeze across the state government. I will also cut all vacancy and slush funds and remove special interest tax exemptions, something that Jared Polis said he would do and has not. We will also increase revenue by attracting new business to Colorado.
The Independence Institute just greenlighted my plan as a feasible way to get us to zero percent income tax. Yes, I will lead a citizens initiative. Coloradans have had to reign in their budget and make sacrifices because of our state’s record inflation, they will demand the government finally do the same thing.
Jared Polis
Cutting taxes is one way that my administration is taking action to provide relief from rising costs and help Coloradans keep the money they earn. We’ve eliminated state Social Security taxes for seniors, cut taxes for thousands of small businesses, and Colorado now has the lowest income tax rate since the ‘80s. We also closed tax loopholes for special interests, ensured Coloradans saw the benefit through the $750 tax rebates this year, and lowered property tax rates for the next two years, saving Coloradans more than $1 billion. I don’t just talk about cost cuts, I get the job done. While I do support eliminating the income tax, leadership is about making tough decisions. My opponent’s plan to eliminate the income tax without replacing those funds has been called “reckless” as it would defund our public schools and local law enforcement while passing the buck onto local governments to fill the gap. Really what this means is higher property taxes to make up the difference. I would support a revenue-neutral proposal that eliminates the income tax as long as that revenue was replaced with something other than higher property or sales taxes. I will continue taking responsible action to lower taxes for Coloradans while providing sustainable funding for education, law enforcement and more to keep Colorado a place we love to call home.
Give us your prescription for U.S. border security and immigration reform — and what role would you as governor play in it. How do you see border security affecting Colorado? How, if at all, should U.S. immigration controls change on our nation’s southern border?
Ganahl
As governor, my FIRST priority will be to keep the people of Colorado safe. Right now, we are ranked #2 in fentanyl deaths nationally. I would immediately end Colorado’s status as a sanctuary state to combat the flow of fentanyl. I will re-criminalize fentanyl possession in any amount.
We must support law enforcement. We need to return to law-and-order by supporting our law enforcement community and making it a priority to provide resources for recruiting and training.
We also need to have a secure border. I fully believe in the process of legal immigration and it’s unfair to those who have come to our country legally to give others special treatment. I will use my influence as governor to import upon our President the importance of border security.
Finally, we must create a clear path to citizenship for immigrants who are already here, so that they are able to work and thrive.
Polis
It’s well past time for the federal government to take action and create a common-sense immigration system that secures our borders, restores the rule of law, and works for the United States and for Colorado. I have inspected border crossings in both Texas and California and seen firsthand both the promising technologies being deployed as well as the current deficiencies. Through technology, high-tech monitoring, and better checkpoint inspection, we can strengthen border security. Colorado is not a border state, but a Governor can and must advocate for federal immigration reform as our immigrant communities enrich our state, invigorate our culture, and contribute millions to our economy. Throughout my career, I have worked with Republicans and Democrats on bipartisan solutions to help DREAMers, secure our border, and support our economy. I will continue this work if I have the privilege to serve another four years as Colorado’s Governor.
Transportation researcher Randal O’Toole noted in a recent Gazette commentary that only 4.8% of Denver metro-area commuters took mass transit to work in 2019 — a percentage that was unchanged from 20 years earlier despite nearly $8 billion spent building light-rail and commuter-rail lines in that period. Policy pronouncements by the Colorado Transportation Commission and the Denver Regional Council of Governments point to even more support for mass transit and less for highways. Shouldn’t the state instead spend less on mass transit and more on pavement — expanding major traffic corridors to accommodate the public’s preference for their personal motor vehicles? Why or why not?
Ganahl
Absolutely. Colorado has the 46th worst roads in the country. Our roads are not safe or well maintained and hard-working Coloradans sit on congested highways wasting both their time and hard-earned money. It’s a little known secret that the major reason our roads are STILL in such bad shape is that only one out of every three dollars raised by Governor Polis’ transportation tax actually go to roads and bridges.
This is why I have released my transportation plan. It is a 10 year, $10 Billion plan that has a specific list of projects for the voter’s to review and approve. My plan has support from numerous transportation experts and will finally fix the roads here in Colorado instead of funding pet projects.
Our roads are essential to our state’s economy. As Jared Polis knows all too well, each of Colorado’s four largest economic sectors rely on highways. Each year $323 billion worth of goods are shipped to and from Colorado. One of the reasons Coloradans are paying more and more for the things we need every day – like groceries, school supplies, and building materials – is the added costs related to the horrible condition of our transportation system.
So yes, it’s important that we respect the public’s preference for their personal motor vehicles, but by diverting hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money to ‘alternate transportation’, we are worsening our already struggling economy.
I will make sure that relieving congestion and adding capacity to our roads is the priority. I will free up the economy and empower Coloradans to choose when and where they go places. We must invest in jobs and infrastructure. We must invest in rural paving and getting people out of traffic — not in traffic! Cars give us the most freedom to move around of any country in the world, we should not make it harder to make our beautiful state accessible.
Polis
Under my administration, Colorado is taking historic action to significantly improve our roads, modernize transportation and expand multimodal options so Coloradans can have a brighter future with less traffic, cleaner air, and more freedom. Last year, we passed one of the most comprehensive bipartisan transportation bills in our state’s history that provides sustainable funding to fix our roads, bridges, and tunnels. This plan dedicates significant resources to improving our roads, highways and bridges while also creating more transportation options for Coloradans. We have already delivered two back-to-back years of paving the greatest number of rural road miles in years and are delivering on more than 100 critical projects across the state, including completing the gap lane expansion project under budget and ahead of schedule. I recently joined Mayor Suthers in reopening the Research and Powers Interchange. Colorado is also delivering a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state and improving pedestrian and bicycle safety in cities and towns across the state through our Revitalizing Main Streets program. My administration will continue expanding smart transportation and transit alternatives to save people money and give people more choices for how they get around our state.
Colorado is the No.1 state for auto theft. Violent crime and property crime have exploded in recent years. What factor or factors are to blame for Colorado’s crime wave? How have changes made by the legislature to Colorado’s criminal code in recent years influenced the state’s crime rate? What changes and policies would you recommend to fight crime?
Ganahl
Colorado is #47 out of 50 states in crime. Only three states have a worse problem than us. The reason for this spike in crime is Jared Polis’ soft-on-crime policies, like relaxed bail/bonds and reduced sentencing, that are designed to keep people out of jail. Reducing penalties for crime has emboldened criminals and created more repeat offenders who know they won’t face severe penalties. Repeat offenders commit the majority of crimes in Colorado.
Specifically to auto thefts, it was Jared Polis who made the theft of a vehicle worth $2000 or less a misdemeanor. The result? We are now #1 in auto thefts. This impacts the single mother with 2 jobs and those in lower income brackets disproportionately. I will reverse this devastating policy decision and protect our communities.
There is a crippling attitude from Jared Polis and his radical friends that law enforcers are a problem. The number of officers is dropping, and not due to a lack of funding. It’s because of anti-police rhetoric from elected officials and new laws that allow police to be held personally liable for lawsuits.
The answer is a return to law and order. We must reintroduce truth in sentencing and bail reform, so these career criminals STAY in jail. We must fire the parole board and replace them with people ready to enforce the law and truth in sentencing. We must support our police with training and recruiting efforts, and not demonize them. We must treat open drug use as the crime it is and make possession of any fentanyl a felony. Like I said, we must also end Colorado’s status as a sanctuary state.
Polis
The safety of all Coloradans is a top priority for my administration, which is why we are working to make it one of the safest states in the country. With the nation experiencing an increase in crime, including Colorado, I have deployed a comprehensive plan that, alongside local, federal, and community partners, will get violent criminals and drugs off our streets. My administration is stepping up its efforts and investments to recruit and retain local law enforcement, significantly increase penalties for many crimes including sex offenses, drug dealing and car thefts, and enact common sense laws to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals. But to truly improve public safety, we must prevent crime from happening in the first place by strengthening Colorado’s behavioral health response, increasing early intervention and diversion, supporting addiction recovery, and implementing programs to reduce recidivism. (142 Words)
What more would you do to fight the proliferation of fentanyl in Colorado as well as the abuse of other addictive, deadly opioids and drugs like meth? Considering how often such controlled substances ruin lives, destroy families and intersect with other criminal behavior, what role should the justice system play in response? Should supervised rehab be compulsory for those arrested on drug charges?
Ganahl
Polis signed a law in 2019 that allows for possession of Fentanyl, allowing for one to legally possess enough to kill two thousand people. And this year, Jared Polis failed to fix this law by signing a bill that still made possession of one gram of fentanyl a misdemeanor, enough to kill almost 500 people. Jared Polis’ policies are killing Coloradans. We have the second highest fentanyl overdoses in the country here in Colorado. Law enforcers around the state tell me fentanyl is the number one problem they face. It’s flowing over our border thanks to Joe Biden’s failed policy and right into Colorado homes and neighborhoods.
In 2019 Polis reduced possession to a misdemeanor and we saw a 260 percent increase in fentanyl deaths. His attempt to fix that horrible mistake has only made it harder for prosecutors to put drug dealers in jail. We need to make any possession of fentanyl should be a felony and end Colorado’s status as a sanctuary state to combat the flow of fontal. I will treat fontal as the poison that it is by re-criminalizing fentanyl possession in any amount.
We need to have compassion for those dealing with drug addictions, but we also need tough love. Yes, there needs to be mandatory rehab IF we have the money and resources. We need to analyze both that and CARE courts. But, we are spending millions upon millions on homelessness and drug problems with very little to show for it. We need to hold those who break the law accountable regardless of why they are doing it.
Polis
Let me be clear: fentanyl has always been illegal to possess in Colorado and will continue to be under my administration. This poison has wreaked havoc across the country and also here in Colorado. We have increased penalties on trafficking, and we are working with local departments to hire and train more law enforcement so they can help us get drug dealers and violent criminals off the streets. This work is critical. We have increased penalties on trafficking while also investing in mental health and drug addiction treatment, including making it a felony to possess a pill press. Colorado is focused on making our communities safer by preventing crime from happening in the first place through more mental health and drug abuse treatment in conjunction with diversion efforts. This year we invested more than $60 million to get individuals with mental health conditions and substance use disorders the treatment they need while in state custody so that when they complete their sentence, they are less likely to commit future crimes. We are also turning the 500-bed Ridge View campus in Arapahoe County east of Denver into a wraparound recovery center to help individuals battling substance use disorders find stable housing and treatment and get back on their feet. I am committed to delivering on proven solutions and investing in them to combat these dangerous drugs in our state.
How will you vote on the following statewide ballot issues:
Proposition FF, which raises taxes on those making $300,000 a year or more to fund free meals for all public schoolchildren?
Ganahl: No. I would rather rely on charities and community support to fill this gap.
Polis: See below
Proposition 121, lowering the state income tax?
Ganahl: Yes
Polis: See below
Proposition 122, decriminalizing “natural psychedelic substances”?
Ganahl: No
Polis: See below
Proposition 123, funding affordable-housing programs out of taxpayers’ TABOR refunds and, in some years, potentially through cuts to other state services?
Ganahl: No
Polis on ballot questions above:
These initiatives will be decided by the people of Colorado at the ballot box this November and I’m proud that we live in a state where Coloradans can determine our path forward. If I have the chance to serve another four years, I will conduct my role as Governor responsibly and implement the will of the voters to the very best of my ability. While I have consistently supported cuts to the income tax, I plan to read my blue book and make my personal decisions on these initiatives.
In what way(s) do you make a better governor than your opponent?
Ganahl
I will be a Governor that understands that my policies have a direct impact on terrible inflation, damaging crime policies, and rising gas and household goods prices. I will put Colorado first and be a voice for all of Colorado — not just Denver and Boulder. As the founder of Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise in the world, and the only statewide elected Republican as a CU Regent, I have a track record of success. I will be a governor that puts the right people, people with real experience in the areas they oversee, people without extreme political agendas on these boards and commission.
Governor Polis has made our communities unsafe. Crime is at an all-time high here in Colorado — we’re 4th worst in the country for crime. I am a mom on a mission to save Colorado from harmful policies that hamstring our law enforcement and embolden criminals. I will be a law-and-order Governor that involves law enforcement in the plans and policies we create to keep our communities safe and affordable.
On day one in office, I will work to overturn the harm that Polis has enacted and create a future that works for all of Colorado. If our kids are not okay, nothing else matters. Our kids are in crisis. We have the 5nd highest drug addiction rate for kids in Colorado and the 7th highest suicide rate. 60% of our kids in CO can’t read, write or do math at grade level, they are being taught nonsense in the classroom and violence at schools is skyrocketing while SROs are told to stand down. As your Governor, I will make sure our kids can learn to read and write by third grade with a commonsense curriculum, that is transparent to parents. I’ll make sure parents have the power to raise their kids with the values they hold dear and that the funding follows the families if they need to make different choices around schooling.
I will give you back control of your lives and will trust you to do what is best for your lives, your families, your business and what is best for Colorado. This November, I ask for your vote for Governor!
Polis
Times have been tough, but together, we’ve proven that we can keep moving forward through challenging times by doing what is right for Colorado. Today, because we’re taking real action, we have one of the strongest recovering economies in the country. We’ve cut taxes for families and small businesses, and we are continuing to grow good paying jobs across the state. We’ll continue to take action to save people money and reduce the cost of major expenses like education, healthcare, and housing. I have a plan to increase public safety by helping local law enforcement hire more officers, increase penalties for drug dealing and other serious crimes, and prevent crime with common sense gun safety measures that are fully consistent with our Second Amendment rights and establish better behavioral health and addiction resources. Today, Colorado has never been more prepared to battle the threat of wildfires, and we will continue to strengthen the state’s response to wildfires and drought while protecting Colorado's clean air and water, and public lands. Lastly, we’ll continue expanding freedoms so Coloradans can lead the lives they want to live. This is our Colorado, and I will never stop fighting for a better future. I make this commitment not just as your Governor, but as a Colorado dad of two kids who are proud to call Colorado their home too. I’m proud to be your Governor, and if you give me the chance to keep serving, I’ll show you that Colorado’s best days are still ahead.