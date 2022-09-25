What will be your top priority as attorney general if you win? My top priorities are defending the rights of all Coloradans; improving public safety; and protecting our land, air, and water.
Phil Weiser
I will continue to protect consumers from fraud and companies that act illegally (including big tech and vaping companies) and defend our civil rights, voting rights, and reproductive rights. I will continue fighting the opioid epidemic—holding drug companies accountable, ensuring that we invest wisely the half-billion dollars we’re set to bring back from these companies, supporting stronger laws and more resources to stop fentanyl traffickers and dealers, and partnering with district attorneys to prosecute drug cartels. I will continue to press for laws to protect public safety, as I did to combat catalytic converter theft and online retail theft. And I will continue to work to improve policing, supporting better training, mental health support, recruitment, and retention. Lastly, I will defend our air quality, ensure we manage our water the right way, and take on polluters.
John Kellner
Crime. If Coloradans are not safe, they cannot work, raise a family or enjoy everything our state has to offer.
Ask yourself, “are we better off today than we were four years ago?” The answer is a resounding no. Crime rates have skyrocketed – violent crime is the highest it has been in decades, our state now ranks number one in car thefts and number one in bank robberies.
For too long, the current attorney general, along with the governor and a majority in the state legislature have undermined public safety and we are paying the price. From decriminalizing fentanyl to putting guns into the hands of criminals and making it easier for criminals to be released on our streets, Phil Weiser has neglected the safety of the people of Colorado.
I've been a crime fighting prosecutor for most of my career, whether it was in the Marine Corps or in my current role as the elected District Attorney for the most populated judicial district in the state of Colorado. My number one priority as Attorney General is to turn the tide on Colorado’s unprecedented crime wave and fight for public safety.
Should Colorado enter into multi-state litigation against the federal government to compel enforcement of laws on border security and immigration regulation?
Weiser
If federal agencies fail to enforce border laws in a manner that harms Colorado and a non-frivolous lawsuit was brought, I would join that lawsuit. To date, however, all actions filed by other attorneys general have been baseless—either tossed out already or certain to be dismissed by the courts as meritless. I will only join lawsuits based on the law, not on politics. I will never join lawsuits—whether brought by Democratic or Republican AGs—intended to score political points rather than defend our laws.
On fighting fentanyl trafficking, I pushed for millions in new funding for sheriffs and police to disrupt the flow of fentanyl entering our state and stop drug traffickers. I will continue to press the federal government to provide greater resources to secure our border to prevent fentanyl from entering our country. Continuing this fight against fentanyl is and will remain a top priority for me.
Kellner
If it is in Colorado’s best interest, the answer is ‘yes, absolutely.’ As Attorney General I will demand accountability by the federal government, especially to secure the southern border. Many people think Colorado isn’t impacted by border security issues because we aren’t a border state, but that isn’t the case. Right now, deadly illicit fentanyl is being smuggled by drug cartels across the southern border and flooding our local communities. Last year alone there were nearly 80,000 opioid overdose deaths across the country, most of them caused by fentanyl. Nearly one thousand of our friends and neighbors in Colorado died from Fentanyl in 2021. The federal government must enforce our laws on border security to address dangerous criminals unlawfully entering the country, and to stop cartels from profiting off of fentanyl and human trafficking.
Some blame our state’s current fentanyl-overdose crisis in part on 2019 legislation that reduced penalties for the possession of fentanyl to a misdemeanor for under 4 grams. The 2022 legislative session lowered the felony-possession threshold to 1 gram. Should Colorado restore the pre-2019 legal status of the opioid fentanyl — making it a felony to possess any amount?
Weiser
The growth of fentanyl overdoses is a crisis that warrants an urgent focus to save lives. I did not support the 2019 bi-partisan legislation to de-felonize certain drug crimes. Given the extreme deadliness of fentanyl, last session, I pushed members of my own party to felonize possession of any level of deadly fentanyl, not just 1 gram. And I pushed successfully for a law making possession of any amount of pure fentanyl punishable as a felony. Next legislative session, I will continue to press the legislature to remain focused on this crisis and pursue effective strategies to fight this deadly substance, including regarding the 1 gram limit. My office will continue to make combating fentanyl a top priority, and will work hard to ensure law enforcement has every tool necessary to protect our communities from fentanyl and hold dealers and traffickers accountable for harming victims.
Kellner
Yes, without question. Possession of any fentanyl should be a felony. The 2019 legislation that made possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl - enough to kill 2,000 people - was a huge mistake. A lower threshold just allows dealers to hide in plain sight, and it deprives the justice system of a meaningful chance to intervene for those struggling with addiction.
At a time when Colorado needed the voice of its chief law enforcement official, our current Attorney General did not even show up at the Capitol to oppose this change in 2019. He simply stayed on the sidelines. The results for Colorado have been devastating. Since then, fentanyl deaths in Colorado have risen 410%, the second highest increase in the country.
Fentanyl remains the biggest public safety issue facing our state and we need aggressive measures to fight it. While steps were taken at the state Capitol this year to try and address the situation, those steps did not go nearly far enough. As Attorney General, I will always show up and fight to keep our communities safe.
More generally, what can the attorney general do about fentanyl — the top killer of Coloradans ages 18-45.
Weiser
Too many lives have been lost to this deadly poison. Last year, with Republican and Democratic legislators and district attorneys, I pushed to enact strong laws and significant resources to rid our communities of this fatal drug, and provide major harm reduction, education, law enforcement, and treatment resources. All of these strategies complement and build on the work I have done in investing the over $500 million we are bringing back from our lawsuits against drug companies to address the opioid epidemic. Moreover, the law includes felonies for possession and stronger penalties for high-level drug dealers. It also includes millions of dollars for law enforcement to disrupt fentanyl traffickers. While the 2022 bill did not go as far as I wanted on felony possession, it was a significant step forward. I will continue to push the legislature to make this a priority to ensure we save lives.
Kellner
The first step is to stop the flow of fentanyl into our communities.
Distributing fentanyl is not merely a disorganized amateur undertaking, but a complex enterprise involving organized crime. Over the past few months in the 18th Judicial District alone, using the power of our local grand jury we have seized hundreds of thousands of deadly fentanyl pills from cartel-linked distributors, indicted more than two dozen alleged dealers, and taken dozens of guns off the street. The DEA conservatively estimates that 40% of those pills contain a potentially lethal dose.
Despite the obvious crisis, so far our current attorney general has been more preoccupied using the state grand jury to go after bike thieves than fentanyl traffickers. I will use the statewide grand jury to go after the poison peddlers, like I’ve done as district attorney but on a much broader scale. We need a holistic view of this crisis and statewide leadership to tackle what is undoubtedly a statewide problem.
Eighteen states’ attorney generals want the Biden administration to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. Do you support this? If serving as AG in 2023, will you join this effort?
Weiser
We need to use every tool we have in the fight against fentanyl. While I did not join that letter, I wrote to the Biden Administration to encourage the federal government to provide elevated risk status for fentanyl and classify this poison as a weapon of mass destruction as well as to adopt any other designation necessary to enable more effective coordination among federal agencies to combat this deadly substance. While I support the urgency conveyed in the multi-state attorneys general letter, I chose not to join a letter that contained what I felt to be an inappropriate reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, particularly as the letter was sent during the same week that we remembered the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the sacrifices of our armed servicemen and servicewomen.
Kellner
We should do whatever we can to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl into our communities. There is no question that fentanyl is a deadly threat. We have all seen and been angered at the headlines telling of fentanyl’s deadly toll among our young people.
However, focusing solely on fentanyl is a mistake. As we focus our attention on fentanyl, we’ve seen the drug cartels are willing to pivot their production to other types of illicit synthetic opioids, like etonitazene, which is even more powerful than fentanyl. This is why I pushed the state legislature to broadly attack the danger posed by illicit synthetic opioids, not just fentanyl. We have to be forward-looking and use all of our law enforcement resources to hold the poison peddlers accountable.
In 2020, the legislature’s Senate Bill 217 included a provision that took away all Colorado peace officers’ qualified immunity, exposing them to increased personal liability for alleged misconduct. Police departments say it has contributed to an exodus of officers from their ranks and made it harder to recruit. Would you support repealing or modifying that provision, and if you would modify it, how?
Weiser
Colorado’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line daily to protect our communities. That’s why I championed legislation to provide millions in new funding for police and sheriff recruitment and retention efforts—helping to keep qualified and trained officers in the law enforcement profession. And I championed legislation to authorize dollars for rural law enforcement officers to receive police training. It’s also why I successfully pushed the legislature to more than double its investment in law enforcement officer mental health support—an important step towards fighting a disturbing trend of officers who die by suicide. On qualified immunity, I supported certain exceptions, including for officers acting in good faith and indemnification. Officers acting in good faith who defend our communities should be commended, not penalized. And those who act unlawfully and harm others should be held accountable for their actions, just as any private citizen or public employee would be.
Kellner
Yes, the legislature should absolutely repeal the provision that removed peace officers’ qualified immunity.
Talk to any law enforcement agency and the story is the same. Departments are losing experienced, veteran officers. In addition, recruiting new officers is increasingly difficult.
Law enforcement is a tough job and it is absolutely critical to our safety. Recruitment should be focused on the best and the brightest. Instead, the attorney general supported a bill that sent the message to police that we don’t trust or value their service. Now police officers are exposed to potentially frivolous lawsuits as the offenders go after their kids’ college savings fund or their ability to pay their home mortgage.
There needs to be – and there is – a mechanism to hold police accountable. This change in the law doesn’t make anyone – police, offenders, or any random citizen, safer in the process. Instead, it did just the opposite.
Last year, the General Assembly passed sweeping legislation billed as misdemeanor reform. Among the provisions of Senate Bill 271 was one that decriminalized possession of firearms by convicted felons. A subsequent bill this year revisited the issue but left possession of firearms decriminalized for convicted drug dealers and car thieves. Would you support making it a felony once more for convicted drug dealers and car thieves to possess firearms? For all convicted felons to possess firearms?
Weiser
Stopping gun violence and promoting gun safety is one of my top priorities. My department and I strongly supported legislation to bar 60 types of felons from having access to firearms and we testified in support at the Capitol and worked for its passage. I continue to strongly support barring convicted drug dealers and car thieves from owning firearms, and am engaged with legislators to make this change to our laws.
On whether to bar all convicted felons from possessing firearms, I welcome this discussion and am mindful of not creating unintended or unjust consequences. For example, I would not support barring a person convicted of a nonviolent offense as a teenager from ever having the ability to go hunting with his kids decades later after a lifetime of complying with our laws. We should always consider policy proposals with an eye towards avoiding unjust outcomes.
Kellner
We must keep firearms out of the hands of convicted felony drug dealers and car thieves. Period. Full stop.
SB 271 stands as one of the starkest contrasts between me and my opponent This measure passed on Phil Weiser’s watch and with his full support. While Colorado's violent crime rate skyrocketed, Weiser advocated for a bill that makes it easier for convicted felons to carry guns and commit more crimes.
Along with police chiefs across Colorado, I advocated to fix this bill to ensure convicted felony drug dealers and car thieves could not possess guns again. Meanwhile, during the bill-making process at the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, Weiser’s office voted against this commonsense public safety measure. The result is a less-safe Colorado for law-abiding citizens, and one less tool for law enforcement to proactively stop violent crime.
Colorado leads the nation in auto theft. Another provision of SB 271 made it a misdemeanor to steal a car valued $2,000 or less; it previously was a felony to steal a car valued $1,000 or more. A 2014 law passed by the legislature reduced the felony status and thus, penalties, for different price categories of motor vehicles. Would you support legislation repealing the 2021 provision that made it a misdemeanor to steal a care valued at $2,000 or less? Would you repeal or modify the changes made to auto theft by the 2021 legislation?
Weiser
Yes, I strongly support this change and am working now towards a legislative fix. While SB 22-271 was a bipartisan bill with unanimous support from all Republican and Democratic state senators and the support of Colorado’s district attorneys, I support fixing any errors the bill contained or improving it in areas where it fell short. I wholeheartedly support equal punishments for auto thieves, regardless of the value of a stolen vehicle. This is particularly important for working Coloradans with limited means that rely daily on their vehicle, from getting to work, to school and daycare drop offs, to doctor visits. I am working to move this change forward, and my office has already engaged the House and Senate Judiciary Committees’ leadership to advance a bill to fix this issue in the next legislative session.
Kellner
I have been a vocal opponent of value-based charges for car theft and have advocated for legislative changes to make all car theft a higher level felony with meaningful penalties. On the other hand, my opponent advocated for and supported SB 271.
I believe it is fundamentally wrong to tie the level of crime to the value of someone’s vehicle. This means that those victims who can least-afford to have a vehicle stolen see less justice than someone who can afford a rental or a replacement.
85% of the cars being stolen cost $25,000 or less and 63.5% are valued at less than $15,000. Those who can least afford to lose their car are at a greater risk of having it stolen. This offender-friendly legislation has contributed to Colorado’s unenviable position as the motor theft capitol of the country. It’s past time to reverse course.
Why do you think some district attorneys are prosecuting a lower percentage of felonies than in the past, as substantiated by a data dashboard developed by eight Denver metro DAs’ offices?
Weiser
Data is critically important for us to understand and improve policing and prosecution practices, and support victims, prosecutors, and law enforcement. I’m very supportive and enthusiastic about the efforts of District Attorney Alexis King and her innovative approach to use data to bring about more just outcomes in our criminal justice system. After reviewing the data this project revealed, I was disturbed. The declining number of cases brought by Colorado prosecutors defies logic given the rise of crime—both nationally and locally. As the Denver Post pointed out, the data revealed a reduction in the number of both felonies and misdemeanors filed by district attorneys—indicating that certain de-felonization policies don’t explain the facts on the ground. I’m committed to working with Colorado’s district attorneys to better understand why some prosecutors are not bringing cases where merited, and, if necessary, push for the resources they need.
Kellner
Police are understaffed and under-resourced and facing difficulty of hiring, recruiting, training replacements, resulting in less criminal filings sent to District Attorney’s offices. Also, the 2019 drug decriminalization bill that reduced many drug charges from a felony to a misdemeanor to possess hard drugs like fentanyl, meth, heroin and cocaine, has resulted in less felony filings.
In the 18th Judicial District where I serve as District Attorney, we have worked closely with local law enforcement to prioritize case investigation and filings to the most serious offenses. While many other Denver metro DA offices have seen a decline in violent case filings, my district has actually increased violent crime case filings. Similarly, we are filing more motor vehicle theft cases than ever before, with more receiving prison and community corrections sentences.
Data compiled in a major study late last year by the Common Sense Institute revealed that the number of convicts behind bars at Colorado prisons had dropped 23% from 2008 to this year while the total number of crimes per year rose dramatically, by 47%. What correlation, if any, do you see between those two starkly contrasting trends? For years, crime has risen annually nationwide. And, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, incarceration rates have declined annually nationwide. Colorado’s trends match those same national trends. The problem of crime is both a local and national challenge.
Weiser
Many factors contribute to crime—the economy, employment rates, job opportunities, the state of reentry programs, the pandemic, public policies, mental health care access, and behavioral health services, etc. To work through the causes of rising crime, we need more rigorous, data-driven analyses. Regarding the study cited above, this group has previously been publicly criticized in the media for containing “suspect conclusions and conspicuous omissions.” To combat crime, we need policies and strategies rooted in trustworthy data and sound analysis, not partisan talking points. Only with those tools can policymakers make sound public policies that protect public safety.
Kellner
There is definitely a correlation between dramatically reducing the prison population and our rising crime rates. To be clear, prison doesn’t solve all of our problems, but in some cases, it is the only thing we can do to protect our communities. Ask any prosecutor in court on a daily basis and they will tell you that seeing cases where a defendant has more than 10 felony convictions isn’t that uncommon. It’s not rare to see a defendant who has picked up multiple cases around the metro area, one after the other, all pending at the same time. For those defendants who have shown they cannot be reformed, we owe it to our communities to utilize our prison system as a tool to enhance public safety.
Our state also has one of the worst recidivism rates in the country, meaning our rehabilitative programming, community corrections system, and reentry programs must be reevaluated. We have to invest in programs that are effective and actually reduce recidivism.
Those efforts at rehabilitation are not always successful.
For which kinds of crimes, as well as other factors like criminal histories, should criminal suspects be required to post cash bail rather than be released on their own recognizance while awaiting further proceedings in Colorado’s justice system?
Weiser
Any person booked for a crime (meaning an individual suspected of having committed a crime and has not yet stood trial, not a person who has been convicted of a crime by a jury) should not be given a personal recognizance bond and released before trial if doing so endangers public safety, or the suspect has a risk of fleeing or reoffending. This judgment should not be a crime-specific analysis, but rather should be based on the overall goal of protecting community safety and victims.
Kellner
Bond determinations should always be based on the individual circumstances in each specific case and defendant, and no two cases or defendants are exactly alike. We would likely agree that a first-time shoplifter with no criminal history should be released on their own recognizance. But when a repeat criminal with a history of not appearing in court is arrested again, judges should have the authority to impose cash bonds.
Last year my opponent supported a bill that would have prevented police from arresting most offenders who commit class 4, 5, and 6 felonies (yes, that includes most car thefts and drug deals), instead requiring the equivalent of a ticket. That same bill would have prevented judges from imposing cash bonds in most cases and even given defendants a free pass for not showing up to court three separate times. For anyone wondering if you have to show up for your jury duty summons, the answer is yes, but it wouldn’t have been the same for the person on trial. Our current attorney general used his name and title as the chief law enforcement official to support that bill, even though it was opposed by nearly every police chief and sheriff in the state.
As a state that ranks among the worst crimes rates in the country, we cannot afford four more years of an attorney general who puts criminals over public safety.
Are you concerned about the high potency of modern marijuana products? If so, what are the problems associated with it and what might you as attorney general do about it?
Weiser
Keeping high potency marijuana products and concentrates out of the hands of kids is a top priority of mine. Access to high-potency THC is a significant risk to our kids—one that creates lasting mental and physical damage. I worked with parents, the marijuana industry, and legislative leadership to pass HB 21-1317. This bill was described as “the most sweeping regulatory bill for the cannabis industry since legalization.” The bill is essential to ensure we protect children from high potency THC, by, for example, imposing new requirements for THC monitoring and sales, verifications for purchases, and limiting sales to youths. I am committed to working with parent groups and law enforcement to prevent children from being able to buy these harmful products through online retailers. I am also committed to ensuring that hemp-based products with high THC levels are not marketed to or sold to children.
Kellner
Yes. This is a particularly important issue when marijuana products are marketed - purposely or inadvertently - to children. Decades ago, we recognized the danger of marketing tobacco to kids and this issue is equally, if not more dangerous, to young people and their development.
Should voters decriminalize hallucinogenic mushrooms? Please explain a "yes" or "no" answer.
Weiser
No. While I understand the proponents' desire to advance mental health support for certain populations, I have yet to be presented with rigorous, data-driven research showing that such a measure would not harm public health or public safety.
Kellner
No, absolutely not. Skyrocketing overdoses and permissive drug use are driving much of our increased crime rates. A ‘yes’ vote on this issue would only add fuel to the fire.