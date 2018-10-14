Amendment A: Remove exemption to slavery prohibition
√ Yes
No
Can anyone believe we condone slavery in 2018? At least two-thirds of the Legislature finally decided we should remove from the Colorado Constitution a provision that allows slavery as punishment for convicted criminals. We imprison criminals, give them work and try to reform them. We should never treat them as slaves. Vote yes to clean this up.
Amendment V: Lower age to serve in Legislature
Yes
√ No
A yes vote favors lowering the minimum age for serving in the General Assembly from 25 to 21. The best public servants bring wisdom and maturity to public office. Even young voters understand this, as they routinely help elect mature politicians. Let 21 year olds experience life before seeking political office. Vote no on Amendment V.
Amendment W: Shorten judicial retention questions
√ Yes
No
Voting for this favors changing future ballots to ask about judicial retention once, instead of repeating the question for each listed judge. El Paso county alone could save tens of thousands of dollars in a single election. Vote yes on Amendment W.
Amendment X: Redefine industrial hemp
√ Yes
No
A yes vote favors removing the definition of industrial hemp in the Colorado Constitution and replacing it with the federal definition. Vote yes on this logical linguistic tuneup.
Amendments Y and Z: End gerrymandering
√ Yes
No
These two ballot measures ensure more fair competition among candidates for public office. They eliminate political gerrymandering. Y reforms congressional districting, and Z does the same for state legislative seats. The Legislature unanimously referred the measures to the ballot, and each has broad bipartisan support.
Amendments Y and Z would establish one commission to draw congressional boundaries and another for legislative redistricting. Four Republicans, four Democrats and four unaffiliated voters would comprise each commission.
Three retired judges would review and narrow pools of applicants. A lottery drawing from the select pools would choose the first six seats for each commission (two Rs, two Ds and two Us). The panel of retired judges would unanimously select the final six (two Rs, two Ds and two Us). These measures will improve our process. Vote yes on Y and Z.
Amendment 73: Eliminate flat tax and raise taxes
Yes
√ No
Vote no on this destructive and dishonest request for a tax increase. The measure would eliminate Colorado’s flat income tax. In messing with property taxes, it would distort a complex formula and inadvertently starve fire districts, library districts, cities, counties and other local services that count on property tax revenue. It would dramatically increase tax rates for middle-class households. Additionally, it would tax high incomes at such a high rate executives and business owners would avoid and leave Colorado. Vote no on Amendment 73.
Amendment 74: Unleash lawsuits against planning and zoning
Yes
√ No
This measure deceived the editorial board at first, and we expect it will have the same effect on other voters. It sounds like common sense, to compensate owners for government policies that lower the value of private property. In truth, it is a gift to trial lawyers who will have a field day suing taxpayers. It will hurt private property rights by allowing opportunists to tie up reasonable construction of homes and businesses with relentless litigation. Vote no on Amendment 74.
Amendment 75: Fix campaign finance law
√ Yes
No
Amendment 75 attempts to even the playing field between super-rich candidates who self-fund their campaigns and others who are constrained by campaign finance laws to raise money in tiny increments. The measure reads:
“If a candidate contributes $1 Million or more of their own money to their campaign, then other candidates in that race may accept aggregate campaign contributions five times greater than the limits specified in current law.”
One need only look at this year’s gubernatorial race to understand the need for this law. One candidate has nearly unlimited potential to write checks to his campaign. Campaign finance laws limit the less-wealthy candidate to contributions no greater than $575 during the general election. It means the super rich will always have good reason to run, knowing the law gives them an insurmountable advantage. Even the playing field and vote yes on Amendment 75.
Prop 109: Fix Our Damn Roads
√ Yes
No
Vote yes on this if you’re tired of state politicians telling us they cannot fix roads, even as they expand Medicaid and splurge money on new buildings for transportation employees. Prop 109 issues bonds and forces legislators to pay for them by prioritizing roads with existing revenues. If we don’t require them to spend on roads, they’ll waste money on special interests. Vote yes on Prop 109 to Fix Our Damn Roads.
Prop 110: Tax increase devised in secret
Yes
√ No
Prop 110 is the needless tax increase devised behind closed doors by the Denver Chamber of Commerce and select politicians. They shut out the public and the media, hoping to stave off opposition before petitioning onto the ballot. The measure would deprive southern Colorado, favoring Denver with bike paths and transit projects. Vote no on wasteful Prop 110.
Prop 111: Cap interest and fees on predatory loans
√ Yes
No
A yes vote favors capping interest on so-called “payday loans” at 36 percent annually. Without this measure, payday lenders can charge up to 200 percent interest on a $500 loan. We know, “buyer beware.” But predatory lending exploits human trauma in a way a civilized society should not allow. At 36 percent, loan sharks will remain an option for people with sudden financial needs. And at 36 percent, the borrower has some chance of getting out of debt. Vote yes for reasonable constraints on predatory lending.
Prop 112: Jobs-killing oil and gas setbacks
Yes
√ No
Along with Amendments 73 and 74, Prop 112 completes a trifecta of ballot measures that threaten catastrophic results for our state. Prop 112 would impose a 2,500-foot setback on all oil and gas operations in Colorado.
Both gubernatorial candidates and nearly all responsible political leaders on the right, left and all points between agree this measure would kill hundreds of thousands of Colorado jobs and throw our state into recession for years. Schools will lose funding and small businesses will close. Vote no on Prop 112.
El Paso County 1A: Renew public safety tax
√ Yes
No
This measure renews a public safety tax enacted by voters in 2012 to fund the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and put more deputies on patrol.
Our jail is overcrowded, and the county is dealing with a surging population.
Vote yes to maintain public safety by extending this 0.23 percent sales tax through 2028.
