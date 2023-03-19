You’d think a legislature so committed to tenants’ rights wouldn’t try so hard to run Colorado’s landlords out of business. Particularly in a state whose major population centers already face a dire shortage of affordable rental housing.

After all, landlords and tenants actually need one another — a simple equation policymakers seem to overlook these days in one misguided proposal after another. Whether more radical and economically oblivious, like rent control, or incremental — like further restricting landlords’ ability to evict over unpaid rent — the cumulative effect is to make it ever more prohibitive to build, own or manage rental housing.

Meaning there will be less and less rental housing to go around, and it will be progressively harder for Colorado’s growing population to find a place to live. And — per another economic reality that often eludes the would-be reformers — rents will rise ever higher.

The latest example is House Bill 23-1171, passed by ruling Democrats in the state House last week. It slaps assorted new restrictions on landlords’ ability to move out troublesome tenants.

While the bill’s wording might sound superficially reasonable — prohibiting evictions only if they are without “just cause” — testimony against the measure in a committee hearing days earlier made clear it’s a budget buster especially for small landlords who make up a lot of the market. Among the bill’s micromanaging provisions is one that would require landlords to give tenants 90 days’ notice before eviction and pay them two to three months’ worth of rent in certain circumstances.

As reported last week by our news affiliate Colorado Politics, Gary Jones, a 70-year-old landlord of two Greeley houses he converted to multi-unit rentals, told lawmakers during the hearing that he couldn’t afford to pay thousands of dollars to tenants to terminate their leases.

Jones also said he has chosen in some cases not to renew leases for reasons that were reasonable yet would have been prohibited under the bill. Jones said some tenants have been “obnoxious” and “unsavory” yet didn’t necessarily violate their lease.

“It puts the burden on people like me,” Jones said. “I’m not rich, I’m just a single guy and I can’t afford it. ... It feels like you’re trying to punish me for being an honest landlord and keep me from making a living.”

Even with the best intentions, that’s precisely what such one-size-fits-all policies will do to landlords. The new rules fail to account for the many real-world details of any given case.

Moreover, what the proposal would do to landlords like Jones, it ultimately will do to tenants. Such purported “protections” for tenants backfire on them each time a landlord is driven out of the rental market by another regulation. An already-thin margin of earnings — after the landlord pays mortgage, taxes, insurance and more — disappears altogether. The landlord may just shut down a rental and sell it to a remodeler, who fixes and flips it — to an upscale new owner who will live in it, taking it off the rental market for good.

Then, watch the same lawmakers behind this folly come back to the legislature next year and introduce — without a trace of irony — a bill to curb gentrification.

Seven House Democrats defected from their increasingly left-leaning caucus and voted with minority Republicans against HB 1171, underscoring just how much of an overreach the legislation presents.

The bill now moves to the state Senate, where, we hope, a better understanding of basic economics will prevail.