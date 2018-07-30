Truth matters.
That would seem a no-brainer to most. But the unfortunate reality is that, far too often, we find ourselves trading truth for convenience, especially when the truth doesn’t improve ratings or suit our agendas.
The funny thing about truth is that it “has this unfortunate aspect to it that sometimes it does not align with your desires, it does not align with what you have invested in, what you would like,” said Eduardo de la Rubia, data science manager for Facebook’s News Feed.
“Facing Facts” is an 11-minute documentary released by News Feed that describes what goes on behind the scenes as numerous teams try to tackle the immensely complex challenge of combating misinformation in a viewpoint-neutral way.
“We wanted to try something different with this project,” says John Hegeman, head of News Feed. He adds that “it’s critical that people outside the company understand what we’re doing and why.”
What they’re doing is renewing the fight against fake news, hate speech, and bothersome half-truths, even as company stock plummets and revenue declines. “We’re doing everything we can to fight this,” Hegeman insists. “Ninety-nine percent isn’t good enough.”
“With connecting people, particularly at our scale, comes an immense amount of responsibility,” says Adam Mosseri, vice president of News Feed’s production management. This includes the responsibility to be objective while managing content.
There’s just one problem. “We in journalism have a myth about objectivity. It doesn’t exist.”
True, blind objectivity doesn’t exist.
We are, after all, human. Which means that, like it or not, we each have our biases. This is true for News Feed, just as it’s true for all of us in the mediascape. But never should bias diminish our commitment to truth. We owe it to our users, our viewers, our readers, and ourselves to own our biases, control them, and look beyond them to see both sides of every issue.
When it comes to managing content and telling stories, most of what’s true “probably exists in some space where people are presenting the facts as they see them,” says Tessa Lyons of News Feed. What seems perfectly objective to some may seem fraught with bias to others. Managing this is the challenge we face every day. And although mistakes are sometimes made, our efforts should never be cut. Ninety-nine percent isn’t good enough.
News Feed’s renewed commitment to better managing content is a reminder that the fight is still on, and that our task of objectivity remains crucial to our field and our audience.
“We have to get this right. Not just for our platform, but for the community of people that we serve around the world,” Lyons added.
All too true.
The Gazette editorial board