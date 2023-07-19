Kudos to Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican counterpart in neighboring Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox. They’re not only modeling civility in politics, they’re promoting it. And they have a message for the nation’s fractured electorate: Our differences don’t have to divide us.

That might seem like unconventional wisdom nowadays, but it’s all the more why it’s needed. These are trying and testy political times — in Colorado and throughout the country.

As reported in The Gazette, the call for calm is part of the National Governors Association’s new “Disagree Better” campaign. Cox was elected chair of the organization last week and Polis vice chair; they’re the pitchmen for the year-long initiative, which seeks to reduce political polarization nationwide.

Cox, a small-town central Utah native, and Polis, a Boulder internet entrepreneur turned politician, are miles apart ideologically and hail from very different worlds. Yet, both want to curb the caustic exchanges and bitter face-offs that have come to characterize contemporary politics, and they are appearing in ads together to make the point.

"Nothing could be more needed at this time in our history than efforts to pull us together, to refine the language of civil discourse," Polis said. "Never let our differences separate us from our love of one another. That's the challenge we face."

Said Cox: "Show that you can still be friends with people that you disagree with. That's how we're going to change this … This is not something that's going to change overnight. ... We're hoping to light a spark."

The campaign will host several regional events throughout the year, including one in Colorado. There will be public service announcements, a best-practices curriculum to guide citizens through conflicts in their lives, and public debates hosted at college campuses across the country to model respectful exchanges of ideas.

Subsequent ads will feature other pairings of bipartisan governors promoting the campaign. The campaign also encourages local politicians and regular citizens to film their own videos and post them on social media.

Two ex-mayoral rivals in Colorado Springs did just that before the governors’ campaign launched. The two candidates, who had faced each other in the city’s mayoral runoff in May, reached out to battle-weary local voters in a video after the race was decided.

Newly elected Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade spent some of his remaining campaign funds on the advertisement featuring former opponent Wayne Williams. The duo urged unity. In the video, Mobolade and Williams wear T-shirts emblazoned with “LOVE THIS CITY.”

And it’s not just politicians who are getting in on the act.

Colorado’s Steamboat Institute — a respected convener of public-policy debates on some of the most superheated issues of our time — has been doing its part to bridge gaps rather than burn bridges. The institute’s signature debates showcase some of the keenest and most informed minds; instead of inciting a riot — they provoke thought.

Sure, we realize ambitious rising stars such as Polis and Cox also reap dividends from their embrace of civility, and that even might be part of their calculus. They are politicians, after all.

But we’ll take it.

Whatever is in it for them, their bid for civility can, and should, inspire the rest of us to see past political differences to the real-life human beings all around us. If we give them a chance, they might even turn out to be our new best friends.