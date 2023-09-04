When shopping for school supplies or food for the Labor Day cookout, consider this: The clerks, shelf stockers, truck drivers and factory workers who make that possible can be forced to pay money to a union or else be fired. Colorado is one of the 23 forced-unionism states in America.

Because Colorado doesn’t have a Right to Work law to make union membership and dues strictly voluntary, a union boss can legally have a worker fired for not paying dues or fees.

Poll after poll reveals that over 80% of Americans agree it’s wrong to subject workers to this kind of compulsion. Union members similarly believe union affiliation and financial support should be voluntary, with about 80% agreeing that workers “should never be forced or coerced to join or pay dues as a condition of employment.”

Fortunately, all public employees have enjoyed First Amendment protection against being compelled to make union payments since the 2018 landmark U.S. Supreme Court Janus v. AFSCME decision, argued by National Right to Work Foundation attorneys. However, private-sector workforces in forced-unionism states like Colorado can still be forced to pay dues or lose their jobs.

Twenty-seven states have Right to Work laws. They have passed laws to repeal Big Labor’s special power to force workers to pay union boss’s fees. Workers in these states experience workplace freedom.

The lack of forced unionism against workers gives Right to Work states an economic advantage. Workers in forced-unionism states are fleeing to pursue opportunities not afforded in their home states.

A National Institute for Labor Relations Research (NILRR) report, drawing on data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows the number employed from 2012 to 2022 grew nearly twice as fast in Right to Work states than in forced-unionism states: 15.7% in Right to Work states versus only 8.6% in states that allow workers to be fired for not paying union bosses.

The analysis also found, after adjusting for cost of living, that the mean after-tax household income in Right to Work states was roughly $4,300 higher than households in forced-unionism states in 2019. Consider how Right to Work states have fared since COVID: As of June, total employment in states without Right to Work laws still hasn’t recovered to pre-COVID February 2020 levels. Meanwhile, Right to Work states have added over 3 million jobs.

Right to Work laws codify a principle: Every worker should have the choice to join a labor union, but no worker should be forced to join and pay.

Right to Work laws do not outlaw unions or prevent any worker from joining one. Workers in Right to Work states give as much as they choose in union dues, but such payments can’t be extracted just because of a “pay up or be fired” threat.

On Labor Day, take a moment to reflect on the benefits Right to Work brings to workers across the nation, and the difference it could make for Colorado. Help make Colorado a Right to Work state. Demand your elected officials embrace the economic opportunity and worker freedom that Right to Work would bring.

This article was originally published by the National Right to Work Committee and National Right to Work Foundation and republished here with permission.