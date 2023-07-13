At least, we didn’t attempt to force “Swift” into that pun, too. We’ll leave that to the rest of the media and others who have been having fun with Taylor Swift’s name as well as her extensive songbook as the pop star’s concert tour heads our way.

Chalk it all up to the giddy excitement stoked by the occasion.

Even Gov. Jared Polis got in on the act. He posted a letter to Swift on his Twitter page Monday, welcoming her and — among other references to her hits — urging her to “Stay, stay, stay hydrated” amid the high altitude and current heat wave at the foot of the Rockies.

Suffice it to say, the multi-genre singing sensation will draw fans from all along the Front Range, across Colorado and even surrounding states when she takes Denver by storm. And as she delights some 140,000 concert goers this Friday and Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High, the entire state will benefit from the economic windfall the epic event will bring.

That windfall shouldn’t be underestimated and is worth noting. As reported Wednesday in The Denver Gazette, the state’s business community is anticipating a big impact. Business groups are enthusiastic and cite a report by the think tank Common Sense Institute that’s cleverly dubbed, “Swiftonomics: Eras Tour Impact on Colorado.”

The Common Sense analysis, noting the Eras tour has the potential to become the single highest grossing music tour in history, estimates Swift’s shows could pump up Colorado’s GDP by $140 million. Some other findings:

Recent polling of Eras concertgoers indicated they spend an average of $1,327 on all show-related expenses such as tickets, travel, merchandise, lodging and food. It amounts to more than $200 million in direct consumer spending associated with the Denver concerts.

Swift’s two Denver shows will generate an estimated $38 million in ticket sales, equal to 63% of the $60 million in total ticket sales at Red Rocks in 2022.

Swift’s U.S tour in total could generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending — exceeding the GDP of 35 countries.

In part, those eye-popping figures underscore the popularity of the pop phenom in particular. But they also remind us of the pivotal role overall of the entertainment dollar in Colorado’s economy.

Whether at Mile High or Ball Arena in Denver, Red Rocks in the foothills, The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs — or the many and varied other public and private venues around the state, the event economy generates prosperity that ripples throughout the community and across the state.

It not only boosts business in general but also creates an opportunity of the moment for those between jobs. As The Denver Gazette reported, temporary and short-term hourly workers who found shifts through job brokers like Instawork will be helping staff the shows. Instawork connects local businesses with a network of 5 million hourly workers and is present in most of the nation’s large stadiums. In Denver, Instawork staff make an average hourly wage of $18.53.

That can provide the bridge needed for people looking for work — or all that’s needed for those who prefer the flexibility of moving from one short-term gig to the next.

Whether or not you’re one of the many devoted “Swifties” who’ll be cheering and singing along with Taylor Swift this weekend, you’ll benefit. Which of course is something we all can cheer.