No parent should ever have to bury their child.
Now we watch as Tia Coleman suffers the loss of three of her own, along with the loss of her husband, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law, nephew, and her husband’s uncle. The youngest was just one year old.
It’s likely that “suffers” isn’t a strong enough word, and that neither are “grief” and “sorrow.”
From the outside looking in, one can only marvel at Coleman’s strength as she grieves in public. In the wake of last week’s tragedy on Table Rock Lake, the ever-ravenous media has kept its eye trained her way as she grieves, speaking through sorrowful tears, recounting the harrowing event that robbed her of nine family members.
Listening to her words, one can only wonder how she will move on, and if life will ever be able to resume. On the matter of going home, she said, “I already know it is gonna be completely difficult. I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”
“There’s no way I should be here,” she told USA Today. “The only thing I can think of is that God must have something for me.”
Hopefully, that faith will be enough to help her strength endure as she returns to a home now silent and empty, once having “always been filled with little feet and laughter.” Hopefully, her surviving family and her community will find it in themselves to stand with her in solidarity as they mourn their collective loss.
Here in Colorado, two states away, we stand with Coleman and her surviving family, sharing in her suffering. If only there was more we could give than thoughts and prayers.
For the other 13 survivors, we stand with them too, and also with the families and friends of the eight other victims. They will not soon be forgotten.
As for the rest of us, we owe it to them do all we can to preserve and honor their memories. To keep them upheld with dignity and grace, and help the happiness that they brought to burn as long as possible in their absence.
It also falls on the survivors to carry their loved ones with them, to not let the sorrow of their passing taint the happy memories, and in the words of Coleman, to remember them “as the beautiful people they were.”
For us, the promise of another day still stands. As we live in that promise, in the words of Frank Turner, “we’ll live to dance another day. It’s just now we have to dance for more of us.”
The Gazette editorial board