The United States and Israel need each other. So, give thanks to Colorado politicians who rank among the strongest defenders of our alliance at a time of antisemitic resurgence.

There is no greater threat to our partnership with Israel, the only Jewish state in the world, than anti-Israel members of Congress. If their anti-Semitic agenda continues catching on, it will increasingly destabilize the Middle East and jeopardize world peace.

Extreme-left members of Congress — notably members of the Progressive Caucus and The Squad — make headlines at least annually for blasting the Jewish state of 9.4 million.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and Palestinian-American, said no one is “progressive” — a term embraced by mainstream Democrats — if they support Israel. She spoke of the “apartheid government of Israel,” while addressing a gathering of American Muslims for Palestine.

“The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by @RashidaTlaib is nothing short of antisemitic,” tweeted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, D-Fla., who is Jewish. “Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state.”

That’s where most Democrats have stood and remain. Yet, bombastic political radicals easily draw spotlights.

“The U.S. must acknowledge that the [Israeli] administration is an apartheid-run thuggery terrorist regime on a mission to kill Palestinians,” wrote Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito. She calls Israel a Zionist “hell on earth.”

Last month, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., spoke up at a conference of the far-left Netroots Nation to say “Israel is a racist state” for what she calls the occupation of Palestine.

Overplaying the race card has become a far-left spasm based on ignorance and/or hatred. Palestinian is not a race. It refers to diverse Arabic people living in a region of West Asia called “Peleset,” meaning neighboring people, by Egyptians in the 12th century B.C. The population includes Arabic Sunni Muslims, Arabic Christians and Arabic Samaritans.

Conflicts between Palestinians and Jews are tribal, religious and geographic — not racial.

It’s a matter of time before a member of The Squad — a coalition of Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota, New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Missouri’s Cori Bush — tries to normalize another antisemitic message that green lights others to follow suit. By calling Israel “racist,” one might feel virtuous in besmirching it because most Americans abhor racism.

Tel Aviv University’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League released a report last year that showed an alarming rise in American antisemitism. It correlates with the rise of The Squad, the Progressive Caucus and the routine verbal assaults on Israel.

“Antisemitism rose in the U.S. in 2022 and shows little sign of abating worldwide as political radicals have gained mainstream popularity,” explains an AP article about the report.

Even when they don’t say it, this political faction exudes anti-Israeli hostilities. Nine members of the Progressive Caucus voted against a recent House resolution that merely expressed support for Israel and opposed antisemitism. It’s a fair assumption those who vote against denouncing hatred are for it. It makes them anti-Israel, anti-United States and likely antisemitic. If they opposed a proclamation against Confederate slavery, we’d call them racist.

Historical ties, shared values and interests, diplomacy and military cooperation define America’s commitment to Israel. This alliance secures regional stability and counters common threats against Judeo-Christian populations. It’s what we must do as a country of 5 million Jews and 210 million Christians targeted by a faction of Islam that gets heaven time for killing “infidels.”

Fortunately, Colorado’s leading politicians provide a stark contrast to The Squad and Progressive Caucus.

Since 1996, Israel has bought more than a trillion dollars in exports from Colorado. Military contractors in Colorado earn about $18 billion a year from Israel — about half the cost of our state’s budget and 5% of the state’s GDP. Colorado supports Israel if only to respect the state’s 100,000 Jews.

In March, Colorado Reps. Jason Crow and Doug Lamborn, a Democrat and Republican, wrote a bipartisan letter signed by a majority on the House Armed Services Committee that asks the secretary of defense to support increased cooperation between the United States and Israel.

Lamborn also teamed up with fellow Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to lead oversight into concerns about federal funds helping Palestinians terrorize Israelis. Lamborn recently reintroduced the Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act to penalize foreign banks that allow payments to terrorists.

Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who’s Jewish, signed a bill last year to increase anti-terrorism funding for synagogues, Jewish schools, charities and other nonprofits at risk of terrorism.

The fact our governor and the federal government must fortify Jewish organizations on American soil highlights the threat of bigoted, anti-Judeo-Christian hostilities lurking around the globe.

Despite the rise of hard leftists in Congress, our alliance with Israel should not be partisan. It should be common sense. Our country and our state need a safe and stable Israel — for Jews, Christians, Muslims and everyone else — not one ridiculed by the left’s elected extremists.

The Gazette Editorial Board