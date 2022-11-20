Colorado’s state government employees deserve compensation that reflects the value they add to the services they provide. Fair enough? Of course, the same is true for employees in general — at private businesses and nonprofits as well is in the public sector.
But state employees shouldn’t be able to hold taxpayers over a barrel, locking them into across-the-board wage and benefit hikes regardless of whether there is enough revenue to pay the tab. Unfortunately, that’s the reality the taxpaying public found itself in a couple of years ago after Gov. Jared Polis signed the Democratic legislature’s Partnership For Quality Jobs And Services Act, forcing the state to negotiate wages and benefits with employees.
Colorado WINS, the official collective-bargaining agent for state workers, hasn’t wasted any time since then dragging the state to the bargaining table. Last year, it got a 3%-a-year, across-the-board wage hike; a $15 minimum wage; a doubling of leave time, and a lot more for Colorado’s 33,000-plus state government employees.
And just last Thursday, as reported by our news affiliate Colorado Politics, they upped the ante. In an update to last year’s collective-bargaining agreement, the state agreed to a 5% pay hike next year and 3% the year after — also likely to be renegotiated sooner rather than later. The agreement also includes implementation of a "step pay system" to help Colorado workers maintain “competitive” wages over the course of their careers.
The state’s taxpayers now have to make good on it. It doesn’t matter how the economy is doing or what other pressing state needs arise. Labor contracts are etched in stone, after all.
The whole arrangement is pretty much a setup, to boot. Handing state workers the power of collective bargaining with organized labor-friendly Democrats firmly in charge of the legislature and the Governor’s Office amounts to a blank check. With allies on both sides of the table, it’s not like anyone is going to be watching the bottom line very closely.
We’ve said it before — mostly recently, when the legislature and governor extended collective bargaining to county employees last spring: The policy’s entire premise is fatally flawed.
As grateful as we all should be to so many state government employees for so much that they do — from staffing our courts to policing, and plowing, our highways — taxpayers don’t owe them a particular standard of living. Colorado’s state government does not exist to employ people. It exists to provide public services — like law enforcement; highway construction and maintenance; state park management, etc. — and it employs people to get those jobs done.
It is important to fairly compensate the employees who provide those services, commensurate with the value each of them adds. But compensation must be within the public’s means and under the control of the officeholders who are supposed to be holding the purse strings.
The taxpaying public cannot afford to cede unilateral power of the purse to a labor union. The lawmakers who were elected to represent us need latitude in hammering out the state’s annual operating budget and cannot be hamstrung by a labor agreement. Now, we all can rest assured that spending will surge out of control — more than it already has.
There’s another fundamental flaw in collective bargaining for public employees: It compensates them all the same, regardless of how well, or poorly, each does his or her job. Wouldn’t rewarding and retaining state employees individually instead, based on their performance, be more effective in fostering productivity? Now, we’ll never know.