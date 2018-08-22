Doing business at Denver International Airport will cost more if Denver voters approve a ballot measure to ratchet the airport’s minimum wage to $15 between 2019 and 2021.
The airport-only wage mandate would top the state’s minimum wage of $10.20, which rises to $12 in 2020. The proposal exempts airport-based businesses with fewer than 30 employees. The United Here Union plans to petition the measure onto the May ballot.
“Our ballot measure is an opportunity to lift up thousands of families in our community,” said Kevin Abels, president of Unite Here Local 23.
Unfortunately, that is not true.
Labor costs are overhead and are included in the prices of goods and services. That means higher costs for everything from food, to souvenirs, to baggage handling.
Here’s the bigger concern: The wage hike will incentivize mechanization, eliminating jobs for some of the lowest-skilled, least-experienced airport-based workers.
As the statewide minimum wage goes up, consumers see a combination of higher prices and more mechanization. Fast-food restaurants throughout Colorado are rapidly replacing workers with computerized order-taking kiosks. Robotic contraptions increasingly replace line workers in restaurant kitchens.
Though restaurants present the most visible signs, the unintended consequences of wage mandates play out in a variety of sectors. When the cost of baggage clerks goes up, airlines look to replace them with self-service scales and kiosks.
Studies confirm what consumers easily observe: New minimum wage laws harm the working poor, ending their employment before they accumulate adequate experience to advance to higher earnings.
During Barack Obama’s presidency, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that raising the federal minimum wage to $10.10 would kill more than 500,000 jobs.
A study by Marquette University and Texas Christian University found increasing the minimum wage to $15 in Chicago would concentrate 28 percent of job losses among workers in the bottom decile of the wage distribution. The same study found the damage among low-wage earners in Boston jumps to 38 percent.
Seattle’s lowest wage workers saw a reduction of 9 percent in their work-hours after the state raised its minimum wage from $9.47 to $13.
This is not caused by greed. Profits fund businesses. Even businesses with enormous profits tend to amass them on thin profit margins generated on a massive scale. The National Restaurant Association reports nationwide pre-tax profits of 2-6 percent, among restaurants that stay in business.
To keep a 2 percent margin from quickly becoming a loss, businesses adjust for companywide increase in overhead. When laws raise the cost of labor, companies either buy less labor, raise prices, or attempt a balance of the two. Occasionally restaurants and other service industries impose a labor surcharge on customers. No matter how businesses pay for higher wages, these mandates endanger some of the youngest and most vulnerable workers.
“If wage increases drive up the cost of eating out, restaurants can expect fewer customers or the sale of less food,” explains Abigail R. Hall-Blanco, associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa, in a report for CNBC. “This means fewer tips, fewer hours and even layoffs for some workers.
Today, record-breaking employment has employers competing for employees. Wages are rising as a result of good economic conditions. During economic downturns, employers need to stabilize or adjust wages to avoid layoffs and mechanization.
Voters who raise wages by force have big hearts and sincere concern for low-wage earners. They intend to help but unintentionally cause potential harm. They should study the facts before imposing a mandate that endangers airport-based workers deemed most expendable by employers protecting profits.
