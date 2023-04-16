The men and women in uniform who bravely patrol and protect Colorado’s communities can count on backup from dedicated animals — dogs and horses — who serve valiantly in their own right. And like law officers themselves, dogs in the many K-9 units in state and local law enforcement agencies across the state, as well as horses in those agencies’ mounted patrols, can come in harm’s way.

It happened earlier this year, when Graffit, a 10-year-old German shepherd and valued K-9 member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office since 2015, was killed in the line of duty. On Feb. 13, Graffit was called in to help Golden police apprehend a suspect in a vehicle reported stolen at the Colorado School of Mines campus. The suspect fled when he was approached by authorities; he allegedly pointed a gun at a Golden police officer and shot and killed Graffit during the chase.

After the suspect was arrested, he faced charges including aggravated cruelty to animals — a Class 6 felony, the lowest level — which can mean up to 18 months in jail and a fine of up to $100,000. But Colorado law doesn’t take into account if an animal is a police dog or horse, specially trained to assist in police duties. As Colorado Politics reported last week, that’s about to change.

Lawmakers have introduced House Bill 23-1286 in the Legislature to step up the penalties for cruelty to police and other public-service animals.

Under the bill, a first-time charge of aggravated cruelty would change to a Class 5 felony if police animals are tortured, mutilated or killed. That results in up to three years in state prison and as much as $100,000 in fines.

The bipartisan bill warrants the General Assembly’s support. One of its sponsors, state Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, spent eight years training police dogs for patrol and suspect apprehension when he was a sheriff’s deputy in Larimer County.

The use of dogs in U.S. police work took hold in earnest in the 1970s; the use of horses in law enforcement, of course, has a much longer history.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Police dogs like Graffit are more than loyal companions to cops or goodwill ambassadors for law enforcement. They are highly trained specialists whose assistance is vital in some routine police procedures. Their keen senses, and their speed, agility and fearlessness, aid in search and apprehension of suspects. They also are extremely useful in detecting explosives, as well as illegal drugs. They are given years of extensive training by experts in dog behavior and police work.

The Denver Police Museum’s website notes the selection process for a police dog also includes finding the right character traits and physical attributes to match the right animal to its intended role. For example, patrol dogs must be able to apprehend a criminal suspect on command whereas a drug detection dog is trained to do its work discreetly so as not to alert a suspect.

Enhancing their protection under the law isn’t only the right thing to do; it’s a safeguard for a valuable law-enforcement asset that isn’t easy to replace.

It is gratifying to see this Legislature affirm its support for the police work performed by animals. Perhaps it is a hopeful sign of renewed respect for law enforcement in general among our state’s lawmakers.

We all love the animals who are like members of the family in our own households. All the more reason to love, revere and support those animals that serve us all so faithfully in law enforcement.

THE GAZETTE EDITORIAL BOARD