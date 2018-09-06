Nike, as we know it, officially began on May 30, 1971. The swoosh has become an iconic symbol as it appears every place people play or work. Nike is celebrating an anniversary and decided to launch a new campaign, based on its 30-year-old slogan, “Just Do It”, featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The new slogan, “Just do it. Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” has sparked a storm of responses.
President Donald Trump said Nike‘s decision to feature Kaepernick as the face of its new ad campaign sends a “terrible message.” He acknowledged their right to project whatever message they want: “In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”
This is one occasion where the President is absolutely right. The ad sends a terrible message because it is yet another divisive expression. The issue of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, started with Kaepernick taking a knee and has divided the country. Football fans have taken sides and as the season begins many are opting out of watching games. The NFL has handled the situation clumsily deciding to not air the anthem minutes this season after an earlier plan to punish players who knelt backfired. It’s a contentious and polarizing issue that will not go away.
Kaepernick also posed wearing socks with pigs dressed like police officers, adding more salt to the wounds. And now Nike has chosen Kaepernick to be a symbol, purportedly one of determination in the face of sacrifice. There’s a couple of problems with this. Kaepernick could not have known the repercussions he would face when he knelt during the national anthem in 2016. He simply saw a possibility for a national platform and he took it. If he was ready to sacrifice his career why has he continually tried to return to football and sued the league because he hasn’t gotten a contract?
In addition to being divisive, the Kaepernick news hit the markets too. Nike’s stock fell 3.2 percent after it announced its new ad campaign pulling the Dow down Tuesday.
The message the campaign sends is terrible and adds fire to an already flammable situation. At a time when we need unifying sentiments, once again we have division instead.
The Gazette editorial board