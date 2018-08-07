By increasing diversity, Colorado Springs will build on its distinction as the most desirable city among Americans surveyed by U.S. News & World Report.
The community should always strive to welcome young, old, left, right, heterosexual, gay, religious, nonreligious, the rich, the poor, the middle class, and all demographics of ethnic and racial minorities. More Americans are comfortable with choosing Colorado Springs, in a survey asking where they most desire to live, because we have become more diverse in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.
Diversity mostly results from market conditions that work for people of all backgrounds. The most meaningful condition for diversity: an adequate housing market.
City policies best provide housing by allowing growth to meet the demands of aspiring new residents.
When people move to Colorado Springs, housing prices rise. This quickly leads developers and builders to create neighborhoods and homes, which city government generally allows within a code of reasonable guidelines.
Demographic estimates for 2018 have minorities making up 37 percent of the Colorado Springs population. Expect that to grow, if the Springs remains open to new residents and free-market housing to accommodate them.
Meanwhile, another major Colorado city has an entirely different dynamic.
Ethnic and racial minorities make up only 20 percent of Boulder’s population. To their credit, city leaders try desperately — year after year — to make the community more diverse. They would love to have a 37 percent minority population, but that won’t happen in their lifetimes.
The problem long has plagued the area, explains a story in The Boulder Daily Camera, “with survey results consistently showing that ethnic minorities faced a barrage of low-level and overt racism.”
The recurring issue arose most recently when the city’s first diversity officer resigned, less than a year on the job. Instead of another diversity officer, Boulder plans to contract with Government Alliance for Race and Equity going forward.
Amalia Alarcon Morris, west region director for the alliance, told The Camera how white, wealthy, liberal towns typically struggle with legacies of racism similar to Boulder’s.
“Owning racism is very difficult in a progressive community,” Morris said. “A lot of times we feel we can’t possibly be racist. That’s part of why we focus on structural and institutional racism, because that’s where change happens: in systems.”
Exactly. The Camera story explained how seemingly “race neutral” zoning systems work against diversity.
Exclusionary zoning laws, for which Boulder is famous, control growth by exclusion.
It works like this: Laws that don’t allow growth in housing, and restrict density, dramatically inflate housing costs. Immigrants and minorities statistically earn less than their nonminority peers, meaning lower proportions of their populations can afford communities that lack price diversity in housing.
The Camera listed a variety of measures Boulder uses, in vain, to increase diversity:
• Multiple resolutions expressing commitments to diversity and inclusion
• Declaring Boulder a sanctuary city
• Adopting a “safe and welcoming community work plan”
• Holding diversity summits, a listening session for people of color, and multiple events focusing on racial equity
The statements and meetings don’t work. They are feelings and intentions, not homes minorities need if they are to live in Boulder.
“It’s the inclusion illusion,” said Peter Salas, as quoted in the Camera. He’s a Chicano who for many years headed diversity efforts for Boulder County’s government. “They want to pass resolutions and make declarations about being welcoming and inclusive, but they don’t have a plan, they don’t have data.”
He continued: “People believe that they are not part of the problem because they’re not racist. We have all this racism and no racists.”
Boulder probably has no higher percentage of racists than most other communities. More likely, it suffers the unintended consequences of codified exclusion.
This perhaps emboldens a handful of racists to torment minorities and spoil the city’s reputation.
City politicians and planners should learn from this.
They don’t achieve inclusion with “diversity officers” and declarations of love for minorities.
Diversity expands when housing and development markets provide options for consumers, up and down the economic ladder. The more government leaders liberate their markets, to facilitate sensible growth, the more they enable people of varied backgrounds to live where and how they choose.
More diversity requires good growth. There is no substitute.