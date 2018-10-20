More troubling news about the impact of legal recreational marijuana surfaced Thursday. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released a study of the reported crashes in Colorado, Oregon and Washington — all states that have legalized recreational pot.
The Gazette’s editorial board has long been concerned about the impact of legalized marijuana, and this report confirms that there is definitely cause for concern. The study says: “The legalization of retail sales in Colorado, Washington and Oregon was associated with a 5% higher rate of police-reported crashes compared with neighboring states that did not legalize retail sales.”
States that have legalized recreational were compared with surrounding states that have not. In each case, there was an increase in reported crashes. Unfortunately Colorado had the highest increase in traffic crashes with 7.4 percent. Oregon’s increase was smaller at 3.6 percent and Washington’s 4.3 percent. States that have not legalized recreational marijuana saw a decrease in reported crashes.
Simply put, the report confirms consuming marijuana increases lane weaving and impairs drivers’ cognitive abilities. Because legalization also increases the number of users, it is logical that there would be an increase in crashes involving marijuana.
This is a complicated issue that Colorado should have anticipated before legalization but must now address — either through education or prosecution.
Ideally educating marijuana users about the risks associated with using pot and then getting behind the wheel could mitigate the statistics. There have been isolated attempts to educate the public not to “drive high,” but we obviously need stronger campaigns to increase awareness of the problem.
Prosecution won’t eliminate the problem. We know that because we still have dangerously drunken drivers on our roads despite the MADD campaigns and severe penalties the state has imposed for driving while impaired or drunk.
And detection of pot-impaired drivers is not an easy task. Roadside drug-testing devices are still being developed. There are no portable devices to test for THC (the chemical compound in cannabis responsible for a euphoric high) in drivers like the Breathalyzer.
And unlike alcohol, marijuana remains in the body for days, long after the drug has been consumed. Further complicating the scenario is legalized medical marijuana. Attempts to impose marijuana laws must take medical into consideration.
The report also mentions that cities, such as Denver, have legalized “pot bars” that sell marijuana and then release the patrons onto the streets.
The “grand experiment” Colorado undertook in 2014 has so many levels of impact that have not been addressed. The next governor will have to confront this issue and more. Our state needs to be a pioneer in solving some of these issues for the safety and sanity of us all.
The Gazette editorial board