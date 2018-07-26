There’s a story that’s circulated for some time about an economics professor who conducted a semester-long class experiment. He decided that each student would receive the class’ average grade. At the end of week one, the class got a B. Great for those who did D-level work, but crummy for those who deserved A’s. So naturally, the A-students stopped doing their homework.
Long story short, the entire class flunked.
There’s also the business owner in Seattle who guaranteed every worker $15 per hour. For the mail room clerk, it was a dream come true. But for the chief analyst, it was spit in the eye. So naturally, those who had been working hard for their superior salaries stopped working.
Long story short, the business went under.
These two scenarios offer a rare glimpse into a scale-model of socialism – where capital earnings are collected by the government and evenly distributed to citizens. While this system has been championed as a boon to the working class and a godsend for the poor, these trial runs paint a rather bleak picture.
In the case of the economics students, a socialist classroom removed all incentive to actually put effort into their studies. The reward for hard work was diminished, and thus, so was the motivation. And we all know how much motivation is needed for some students to do their homework.
In Seattle, the situation looks similar. Employees who had climbed the corporate ladder, investing in themselves and taking risks, no longer received benefit for their efforts at self-improvement. Without the necessary incentive, the most skilled workers stopped working.
The Democratic Socialists of America, the new wonder babies of the Democratic Party, have long advocated for the benefits of a socialist America, touting the mantra that all people’s needs will be met and inequality will vanish. But they have failed to address the single, simple, yet paramount issue of incentive.
In order for needs to be met, goods and services must be produced. This requires labor. Somebody always has to do the crummy jobs.
If they don’t, then the supply of goods and services crumbles.
If a person’s needs are guaranteed to be met by the government, then what need does a person have to do the crummy jobs? Take this to its logical conclusion, and manufacturing and production all but cease to exist. At the very least, they become hamstrung by a lack of labor. Supply and demand then take over. Demand for goods and services stays high while supply plummets. Shortages ensue, followed by widespread impoverishment.
Ironically, socialism does achieve its goal of equality. Everyone is at the bottom, trapped there by a lack of retained wages.
Everyone is equally impoverished.
The Gazette editorial board