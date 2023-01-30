For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong.

State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000.

This is great news for longtime residents who are burdened and justifiably annoyed by decades of runaway growth.

A growing population causes positives and negatives. It drives up housing prices, making it difficult for young adults to remain in the state after leaving the nest or graduating from college. High housing demand has made home ownership difficult for young people with high-value professional graduate degrees — such as law or medicine — let alone those who choose blue-collar vocations.

That same growth means having to race for good camping and fishing spots and share once-tranquil trails and parks with crowds.

The upside: High housing demand has dramatically increased the net worth of property owners who invested in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. We know of retired working-class homeowners with property values in the millions. Other upsides of population growth include a more robust and cosmopolitan arts, cultural and business scene.

No matter how one feels about the dramatic decrease in migration into Colorado, real estate agents indicate the state is less attractive for troubling reasons.

Several interviewed by The Gazette and CBS News Colorado report seeing record numbers of Coloradans moving to Florida, largely to alleviate political, cultural and public safety anxieties. As more liberal newcomers have poured into the state — supporting drug legalization, soft-on-crime criminal justice reforms, anti-energy regulations and policies hostile to rural and agriculture lifestyles — conservatives have moved out. It’s great for Democrats, who have solid and likely sustainable control of state government. It’s not so great for those preferring an environment of moderation and balance.

Denver Realtor Sunny Banka said for the first time, she’s seeing people leave Colorado, mostly for Florida, to escape the imbalanced political climate.

It is “something that I’m seeing in my own real estate career that I haven’t seen in the past 44 years, where we’ve had a kind of an exodus of clients selling their homes in Colorado and moving to other states,” she told CBS.

The report also quoted Krista Barker, who this year moved from Aurora to a development near Florida’s Daytona Beach.

“I moved ere (to Colorado) in 1977, and I fell in love with the mountains,” Barker said.

Since then, she has tired of the “crime, homeless, political atmosphere. It was time to pack up. … I would walk every morning with my dog and every evening with my dog. Unfortunately, it got to a point in the area that I walked where homeless were setting up tents. You would run across syringes and bullet casings. You would hear gunshots in the middle of the night. ... It was not safe anymore.”

To hear such talk of Colorado 20 years ago was nearly unthinkable.

“They don’t allow panhandlers,” said Barker of her new location near central Florida’s Atlantic coast. “They do not allow the homeless to set up tents. … It is just one of those situations where I feel comfortable. I feel safe.”

U.S. Census data show thousands have fled Colorado in recent years. Thousands of others have left metropolitan areas for rural, more conservative communities on the Western Slope and Eastern Plains. That trend may change small towns the way coastal in-migration has changed urban Colorado.

When numbers show we’re no longer a favored destination, it’s time to address our problems — drugs, crime, homelessness and more. Making this beautiful state a dangerous and unattractive place to live is no way to control growth.

The Gazette Editorial Board