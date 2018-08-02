This week, the countdown begins to Colorado Spring’s authentic western rodeo. The only rodeo that features real working cowboys, as opposed to specialist athletes.
Events start Friday, Aug. 17, with the annual longhorn cattle drive through downtown. Then the day wraps up with dinner and drinks with the rodeo teams, along with bourbon tasting and a live auction.
Saturday is when the real show gets started, when 3,500 fans are expected to fill the Norris-Penrose Event Center to watch the Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo.
The Ride for the Brand is unique to the Springs, and draws teams of ranchers from all over the western states.
This year’s competition features cowboys from Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and of course, Colorado, including one team from Flying W Ranch.
Events such as cattle sorting, bronc riding, and wild cow milking (a fan favorite and exactly what it sounds like) give spectators a one-night glimpse into the life of a cowboy — a life most fans never know. Unlike pro rodeos, where riders compete in their specialized events, the Ride for the Brand features true ranch workers basically just doing their jobs. The saddle that’s used in the rodeo on Saturday is the same one that was used on the ranch on Friday. Also, there’s no bull riding, as all events are designed to mirror life on a real working ranch.
The work that’s showcased — and the lifestyle that’s depicted — is the same work that was done a century ago, back when the west was still wild. No one does this work because it’s easy. It’s grueling by most standards, demanding dedication, resilience, and a fair amount of courage. And it’s what the American west was built upon.
At the Ride for the Brand, all proceeds will go to the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA) to support its scholarship fund, crisis fund, and wildfire relief fund. These funds exist for one purpose and one purpose only, one that the WRCA makes explicitly clear online.
“For 20 years, the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA) has been helping preserve the lifestyle of the working cowboy, providing scholarships to cowboys’ kids and coming to the aid of cowboys in times of crisis.”
In preserving the cowboy lifestyle, the WRCA goes far in preserving the heart of the west and everything it represents — the dedication, resilience, and courage, along with the strength it takes to simply get the job done and never be promised a day off.
And by bringing their skills to bear in Colorado Springs, these cowboys offer a testament to their own strength and abilities, and remind us city folk of the foundation on which our own lifestyle was built.
