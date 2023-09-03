The Air Force Academy values diversity. It encourages cadets who are “cisgender woman,” “transgender woman,” “nonbinary,” “agender,” “bigender,” “two-spirit,” “demigender,” “genderfluid,” “genderqueer” or “another form of gender minority.”

So, during Parents’ Weekend at the Air Force Academy, consider how the academies long have treated women experiencing pregnancy. Until this year, they did nothing to favor or accommodate pregnant cadets. In fact, the academies left them with three bad choices: Quit the academy, get an abortion or give up parental rights in court.

Mere acceptance into a military academy represents a high, life-defining moment. Those who make the cut do so with above average grades, intelligence and character — no matter what they do in their personal lives.

In the 21st century, federal academies maintain high standards and have deemphasized past concerns over sexual orientation, gender identity and more. Good cadets — like private-sector employees — are increasingly hard to find. So, it seems like a bad policy to reject competent cadets over traits largely irrelevant to the military’s mission.

If we need an Air Force pilot to take out a threat, we want competence. Period. Just hit the target and defend this country, no matter what you do with free time and personal space.

The Pentagon has taken this philosophy so far, they actively recruit individuals with personal traits that would have exempted them from service this century.

Consider an email encouraging cadets to apply for the 2023 Brooke Owens Fellowship for “undergraduate women and gender minorities interested in aerospace.”

“If you are a cisgender man, this program isn’t for you,” the email proclaims.

The application says, “If you are a cisgender woman, a transgender woman, nonbinary, agender, bigender, two-spirit, demigender, genderfluid, genderqueer, or another form of gender minority, this program is for you.”

Whatever one thinks of identity politics, our armed forces are all in. If you have what it takes, come one come all. Yet, the academies long have punished cadets who get pregnant.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., teamed up in 2021 to pass the academy Candidates Afforded Dignity, Equality and Training Act (CADET Act). With this law, cadets will retain their parental rights under appropriate guidelines.

The Department of Defense has not issued guidance on how to implement the law, but the academy will operate under the spirit of the law until procedures are final.

The academy works with four pregnant cadets this semester and is ready to accommodate more. Each must sign a family care plan that describes who will care for their children while they fulfill their rigorous academic obligations.

If a child does not interfere with a cadet’s performance, there should be no issue — no matter how a parent pulls it off within boundaries of the law. We should care more about performance than personal identity or manageable personal circumstances.

Mothers are some of the strongest, most innovative and competent problem solvers. Bringing up a child can pose life challenges greater than anything an academy can dish out. Besides, mothers are the only source of our future military might.

A country that advocates “gender minorities” and all forms of diversity should not force competent cadets to terminate or abandon their children.

Mothers who meet an academy’s performance standards should be valued and encouraged. They might comprise the toughest, most competent officers the world has known — making this a move toward progress.

The Gazette Editorial Board