Whenever politicians promise to flog landlords and protect tenants, you can bet it’ll raise the rent. Sure, rent hikes and evictions amid Colorado’s affordable-housing crunch make great political fodder for grandstanding lawmakers. But attempts to “fix” the problem through more laws almost always backfire on the tenants those laws are supposed to help.

So, renters dodged a bullet a few weeks ago when reckless legislation to let cities impose rent control died at the Capitol. Those same renters — facing high enough rent as it is — dodged another bullet shortly before the 2023 session’s end when a bill that sought to prohibit tenant evictions without “just cause” couldn’t win enough votes to get out of the Senate.

Lawmakers seemed to grasp the basic economics at stake: The more restrictions you place on a landlord’s ability to meet demand for rental housing, the less affordable that housing will be in the long run. Prohibit a landlord from evicting a tenant who can’t or won’t pay the rent, and rent will go up for everyone else to cover the tenant who’s now being housed for free.

Prohibit that landlord from raising the rent, and the landlord won’t be able to meet the costs of keeping up the entire building. And over time, investors won’t want to build more apartments because the capped rent will limit the return on their investment.

And yet, that common sense eluded some of the same lawmakers on other misguided landlord-tenant bills that made their through the session before it ended Monday, and the bills are now on their way to Gov. Jared Polis:

House Bill 23-1120 would require mediation between landlords and tenants on public-assistance programs before the landlords could file for an eviction. A landlord and tenant would have to meet together with a neutral third party to discuss a voluntary settlement in lieu of an eviction. If an eviction is ordered, the bill would give tenants 30 days to leave the property, instead of the current law’s 10 days.

House Bill 23-1068 would limit monthly fees charged for pets on a lease to 1.5% of the tenant’s monthly rent, or $35 per month, whichever is greater. The bill would cap pet deposits at $300.

Senate Bill 23-184 would cap minimum income requirements landlords use to ensure a tenant can afford the rent. Under the bill, landlords couldn’t require that tenants earn more than twice the cost of rent. The bill also would cap security deposits at the amount of two months’ rent.

We urge the governor to heed his considerable knowledge of economics and veto all three of these misguided mandates on the rental market. All three ultimately harm renters as a class by taking it easier on a relative few — and passing the cost on to all the rest.

HB 23-1120 inevitably would slow the turnover of units from current tenants who aren’t paying rent to new ones who would. Time is money, and the extended period of lost income would fuel rent increases for all units to cover those losses.

HB 23-1068 would limit the money landlords typically must recover to clean up messes and repair damage left by pets; other tenants would wind up making up the difference in higher rent. And some landlords will ban pets to avoid the bother.

Meanwhile, SB 23-184 will guarantee more evictions because — surprise — with a lower income requirement, more tenants won’t be able to afford the rent.

Renters, beware of politicians trying to protect you. It’ll cost you in the end.

The Gazette Editorial Board