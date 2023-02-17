For Gov. Jared Polis and the Legislature, “affordable housing” is holy. Sadly, fundamentalist climate worship makes them hypocrites — the political version of TV preachers with deceptive sermons.

In his professed commitment to “affordable housing,” Polis began his Jan. 17 Colorado State of the State speech with the subject and mentioned “housing” 38 times. He quoted the Bible to hammer it home.

“The Good Book,” Polis said, implores us to “make your tent bigger, stretch them out and make them wider, do not hold back. Make the ropes longer and stakes stronger, because you will spread out to the right and to the left, and your children will live again in cities that were once abandoned.”

Amen! To expand affordable housing, Polis declared the need to get government out of the way. He grew up under the tutelage of close family friend and free-market economist Art Laffer — the architect of President Reagan’s economic revolution and advocate of Polis for president.

“We have to break down government barriers, expand private property rights and reduce regulations to actually construct more housing options at a lower cost so all Coloradans can thrive,” Polis said. We need “streamlined regulations that cut through red tape …”

Our governor can’t put these words into practice while serving two masters. He quotes Judeo-Christian scripture and gets the biblical underpinnings of Reaganomics. Meanwhile, he bows to fundamentalist environmentalism. They don’t meld.

As explained in a recent Gazette news analysis, a key component of the governor’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap would drive up the cost of Colorado apartments and condominiums by billions of dollars statewide. Polis signed House Bill 1286 in 2021, imposing energy reductions on all buildings except those owned by the state or other governments.

The law imposes $500-to-$2,000 monthly fines for building owners who fail to submit an annual benchmark report and $2,000-to-$5,000 penalties on those who fail to meet the standards. The law directs Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission to enforce the law. The commission plans to issue “building performance standards” in June.

This regulation of private property — exempting government property — from a governor who pledges to “break down government barriers, expand private property rights,” “reduce regulations” and cut “red tape” to allow “affordable housing.”

As a highly successful businessman and Laffer protege, Polis knows the true meaning of “trickle down.” A building owner passes down overhead in the costs of leases or sales. Mandates “trickle down,” typically they pour down, to people who need shelter. That’s why Polis talks about reducing regulation.

To meet these looming regulations, which Polis signed into law, most building owners will convert gas-powered water and HVAC systems to run on electricity. Small businesses, apartment dwellers and condo buyers will pay for the transitions and the costs of new windows, insulation and other upgrades needed to meet the requirements.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

It means a massive shift of wealth from hapless consumers to utility companies, which profit by building solar and wind assets and selling electrons. It transfers money to all who profit from the overnight green revolution — including activists hired as “consultants” by companies they hounded into compliance.

Tim Walsh, who builds multifamily Front Range housing, said full electrification of older buildings could cost up to $80,000 for each apartment. Spread over 10 years, that’s an additional $8,000 in a resident’s annual rent. That’s quite the opposite of affordable housing through deregulation.

“We’re going to be disproportionately hurting the hardest working Coloradans and the lowest wage earners by implementing this rule,” Walsh told Gazette reporter Scott Weiser.

The state government’s economic impact analysis estimates a compliance cost of $3.1 billion. Average adult consumers — especially those desperate for housing — will suffer and die of old age before futuristic savings kick in from the state’s transition to solar, wind and electric appliances.

They will fund a profit-motivated environmental agenda that poses no measurable mitigation of climate change, as developing countries greatly increase consumption of traditional fuels.

“The net cost to the public, which is the difference between the higher rent and the lower power bill, will depend on such considerations as how much of the cost the building owners pass on to the tenants and if the power bill was already built into the rent. These details are not yet known,” the state analysis says.

“Not yet known.” Building owners will not eat these costs. They don’t build, lease and sell property to lose money on pipe dreams of controlling the climate. They pass along overhead or stop doing business. Either one increases housing costs for people who simply need safe places to live.

These and other zealous green mandates cause energy poverty locally and globally. It means empty cupboards, evictions, an exacerbated housing shortage and homelessness to enrich a few and warm the hearts of ideologues in the highest echelons of first-world privilege.

When they talk affordable housing, Polis and the Legislature protest too much. With slight-of-mouth, they distort the consequences of legislating evangelical environmental beliefs. They preach concern for the masses, while picking their pockets like televangelists selling salvation.

The Gazette editorial board