We recently took exception to a federal court program starting this month that will provide “pro bono,” or free, legal advice to Colorado inmates representing themselves when filing lawsuits from behind bars. It is only one such program among others in the federal and state prison systems pairing pro bono lawyers with prisoners.

A federal court ruling in Denver this week vindicated our skepticism anew.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit shut down a nearly 3-year-old complaint by a former El Paso County jail inmate about the way his jailers dealt with the COVID pandemic behind bars. It was good riddance to another nuisance lawsuit filed by a jailhouse lawyer with too much time on his hands and an apparent scheme to tie up the system.

As reported by The Gazette, Heshimo Yaphet Carr filed a grievance in November 2020 claiming the jail was “failing to protect” him from the coronavirus. He wanted the facility to hew to public health recommendations, which of course jails did to the extent possible.

If anything, the system was too accommodating. County jails as well as state prisons came under pressure to release inmates for fear of spreading infection in close quarters. Judges were reluctant to jail suspects. Naturally, crime on our streets soared.

Carr claimed jail personnel intentionally put him in a cell with a COVID-positive inmate, and he filed a second grievance a couple days later. A jail staffer reviewed Carr’s grievance and found it “very general” and that it “does not identify an emergency situation.”

Carr then filed a federal lawsuit, acting as his own attorney. Last spring, a U.S. District judge dismissed his claims. The judge found the inmate failed to follow the jail’s basic protocols for reporting a problem, as required by the Prison Litigation Reform Act. Congress enacted the law in 1996 to curb such frivolous lawsuits by incarcerated plaintiffs. Carr appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, arguing the jail was required to read and respond to “emergency grievances” like his within 48 hours. He said it didn’t, entitling him to file suit.

The appeals court justices in their ruling issued this week, however, agreed with El Paso County that the jailers, and not the jailed, determine what’s an emergency. The county in fact accused Carr of “lying in wait” to sue after 48 hours instead of following the proper steps. The court sided with the county and found that absent an emergency, the jail staff had fully 10 days to respond to Carr’s original complaint and had complied with that requirement.

There’s no indication, meanwhile, that Carr ever contracted COVID.

But he does have quite a history with Colorado’s justice system — both as a plaintiff and as a lawbreaker. A quick check of The Gazette’s archives reveals the year after his purportedly harrowing jail stint amid COVID, Carr’s name appeared in The Gazette among the, “Most wanted” in Colorado Springs: “Heshimo Yaphet Carr — age 48, 6 feet tall, 194 pounds … sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender, stalking, protection order violation, harassment and habitual offender.”

Carr’s name also turned up in a 2019 federal lawsuit he filed — you guessed it — over another stay in the El Paso County jail. That time he claimed a detentions deputy had taken religious materials from him. The U.S. District Court found his complaint “legally frivolous,” and the appellate court deemed it a “frivolous appeal.” Case closed.