Business leaders throughout the country, take note. Recruiting the best and brightest employees to Colorado Springs will be not problem at all. The United States offers no city in which they would rather live, work and play.
Colorado Springs is second-to-none among consumers choosing their favorite metro areas in which to live. Among large cities, we are the brand to emulate.
For two years straight, U.S. News and World Report — the undisputed king of lists — ranked Colorado Springs the second-most desirable city in which Americans would live if given a choice. The magazine ranked the country’s 125 largest metros, after surveying people throughout the country.
Topping the list this year involved becoming more desirable than Honolulu, which came in first for the past two years. That was a tall order, given the Utopian reputation of the largest city on a tropical island.
“Colorado Springs has much to offer, including a low cost of living, a low unemployment rate and a variety of recreation and entertainment options,” U.S. News wrote, explaining why Americans love it so much.
“Colorado Springs attracts students, professionals and military personnel to the area with a cache of military bases and nationally ranked colleges. Plus, construction in Colorado Springs is booming, with new residences popping up alongside quality schools, parks and cultural attractions.
“This area, which is filled with natural wonders of its own, has the additional allure of proximity to ski resorts like Aspen and Vail without the associated steep costs of living and high levels of traffic. And even though its quaint downtown doesn’t have a Bloomingdale’s or Lord & Taylor, Denver’s lineup of storefronts is just an hour’s drive away.”
The publication also went into detail about the demographics attracted to the Springs, which include old and young, military and civilian, and diverse religious communities.
“Colorado Springs is home to a sizable retiree community. More than a tenth of the population is over the age of 65. As the area military members retire, they often stay close to the nearby military bases for medical care, shopping privileges and a fairly low cost of living.
“The metro area is also home to a decent number of millennials who help bring the median age of the community down to 34.
“Although almost every major world religion is reflected in Colorado Springs’ population, the region has predominantly attracted a large influx of Evangelical Christians.”
We aren’t tropical, but the magazine said climate plays in our favor. “Colorado Springs’ climate is sunny, dry and generally milder than you might expect.”
Rounding out the next four contenders were Portland, Ore., at #2, San Diego at #3, Honolulu at #4, and Seattle at #5. Denver, our great neighbor to the north, came in as the 10th most desirable place in which to live.
This ranking speaks highly of Mayor John Suthers, the City Council, the business community, developers and builders, the educational establishment, and all other segments that comprise the local economy and culture.
The goal becomes maintaining and building on this ranking, and not resting on laurels. We should use this distinction to make a great city even better, by continuing to attract the most desirable employers, and new residents who contribute to the community’s ongoing efforts to improve.
Gazette editorial board