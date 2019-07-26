Just when it appeared our great local cultural and economic indicators could not get much better, it seems our airport might be moving in the right direction.
Because of its proximity to Denver International Airport, which consistently ranks among the country’s five busiest airports, the Colorado Springs Airport has struggled with attracting travelers for many years. Passengers often chose to drive the 60-plus miles to DIA or take one of the shuttles available. Denver has more flights and more connections.
Those facts also result in fewer airlines choosing to schedule flights from the Springs, further complicating the city airport’s status.
Several Springs mayors have launched campaigns to increase the traffic at the airport and to highlight the convenience of starting travel here at home, instead of making the commute to Denver. In the past, private sector philanthropists also saw the potential and contributed to an airport trust fund to support developments.
Springs airport officials remodeled the former East Terminal and installed a lounge for business travelers in a bid to help airlines keep their best customers and generate additional income for the airport.
There is also the news that an Amazon warehouse/distribution facility will be built on airport property.
Recently, there’s more good news. During the first half of the year, 758,473 passengers have traveled through the Colorado Springs Airport, including nearly 200,000 out-of-state visitors, according to a news release from the Springs airport marketing department.
United and Delta have increased their seat capacity respectively by 9.2 percent and 2.2 percent. During the second half of the year, the four carriers at the airport will increase service with 24 percent more available seats scheduled in the market — offering 3,000+ daily departing seats.
We encourage Springs residents to support our local airport whenever possible.
Choosing to begin your trip here instead of Denver benefits us all. Having a viable airport is essential to any city’s economy.
The Gazette Editorial Board