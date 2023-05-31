Be ashamed, new graduates: Be very ashamed.

This admonition goes out to half the Class of 2023 Colorado College graduates who turned their chairs on a respected alumna invited to speak at their commencement ceremony Sunday. Those who listened respectfully — in the manner of privileged, educated adults — should demand apologies from those who permanently sullied a momentous, once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

College graduates should act like adults, tolerating people of all backgrounds with civilized values and ideas. No one takes seriously the childlike antics of pampered adults of privilege.

Colorado College is a prestigious institution known for producing top-notch graduates who have gone on to make significant contributions in various fields. This includes a few ranking Gazette associates who frown on the class that turned its back on a speaker.

Anyone admitted to Colorado College has been gifted with high intellect and the financial means — whether family wealth or scholarships — to pay about a quarter-million in tuition before obtaining a degree.

Graduating seniors who snubbed Liz Cheney, after she graciously accepted an invitation to speak, should hang their heads in shame and begin the long hard process of growing up. To whom much is given, much is expected.

The cheap-seats behavior reflects poorly on themselves and the school they represent. Turning chairs and being rude to a guest speaker is unprofessional and unbecoming of an alma mater that prides itself on educating sophisticated adults.

The sub-Romper-Room display began after Colorado College President L. Song Richardson explained what she expects from new graduates.

“The liberal arts education that you received here, both inside the classroom and outside, has taught you how to think,” Richardson said. “It’s taught you how to think critically, to welcome different perspectives, to see and understand different viewpoints, to challenge and debate each other and the ideas with which you may disagree.”

It fell on deaf ears. Immediately after Richardson introduced Cheney — a woman known best for selfless character, strength and independent thought — a cluster of children turned their chairs.

Never mind that Cheney sacrificed her congressional seat contesting election deniers. Never mind the fact she serves among the most prestigious of Colorado College graduates. Never mind, because half the graduates of 2023 think so highly of themselves, they can snub her to indulge a sense of self-superiority.

In prepared remarks, Cheney encouraged the students to foster respectful political discourse. We hope the half who faced her will leverage this advice. Those who turned away might lack the intellectual gravitas to process real-world wisdom.

As an educational institution, Colorado College’s brand is built on the behavior of its graduates. From their academic excellence to their personal conduct, everything they do reflects on the college and shapes how it is perceived by others.

For this summer and the foreseeable future, employers will consider the unseemly conduct of these new graduates when making hiring decisions.

The behavior of alumni plays a significant role in shaping the brand of any institution of higher education. A high-end brand goes directly to the value of recent degrees. A diploma’s value can fluctuate much like the stock market.

In recent years, there has been increased focus on ensuring that colleges create an environment that fosters good behavior among students. This includes promoting values such as respect for diversity, inclusivity and civil conduct toward others.

While freedom of expression is a fundamental right that should be respected and protected, there are appropriate ways to exercise it. Turning chairs during a graduation speech does not fall into that category.

While everyone has the right to express their opinions freely and openly without fear of government reprisal or retaliation, these rights come with responsibilities we must bear when expressing our perspectives — especially if we choose to do so publicly at an event meant to honor academic achievement rather than partisan politics.

As a society, we tend to hold those with higher education to a higher standard. We expect them to be more knowledgeable, more rational, and more thoughtful in their actions and words. Much more of this type of behavior and that expectation will collapse.

We need leaders who can listen respectfully to opposing viewpoints without resorting to rudeness or unbecoming behavior. Graduates should strive for this type of leadership as they enter the workforce or continue onto further education.

Sadly, about half this year’s 2023 graduates embarrassed themselves and an institution that deserves much better after forging a reputation over the past 150 years.

All who turned their backs owe Cheney a written apology. It might help them grow up. It is the least they can do to thank their college, their respectful fellow graduates and the community for the privileged lives they take for granted.