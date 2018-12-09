2018 has been filled with good news about Colorado Springs. We are the number one city in America in several categories. The Military Times Reboot Camp ranked Colorado Springs as the number one large city for veterans to call home in 2019.
Colorado Springs is also one of the top 20 U.S. cities offering the best combination of quality of life and job prospects for tech workers. A hot housing market and a resurgence in manufacturing boosted economic output in the Colorado Springs area by the biggest percentage since 2010. The tourist season this past summer was a major success. There’s a wave of positive momentum in our city.
But the rising economic tide has not lifted everyone from poverty and despair or homelessness and hopelessness. This time of year can be traumatic for those residents who are barely making ends meet. Colorado Springs has something else to celebrate besides its healthy economy and growth. We are a caring community.
The Gazette knows this as we manage our annual Empty Stocking Campaign and see the donations rise. This community is known for its ability to come together to confront natural disasters and at this time of the year the community unites to help those in our midst who need a helping hand.
The list of holiday giveaways and benefits in our region is impressive.
The Christmas Tree Project provides fully decorated Christmas trees for families in need — not only locally but around the nation. Colorado Springs police is hosting a holiday gift drive for toys and gifts for kids at the Colorado Springs Operations Center.
RE/MAX realtors are hosting a holiday toy donation drive for Toys for Tots, and many retail locations around town have donation drop-off boxes to support the cause. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides new clothing and/or toys for children of needy families.
There are more toy drives, coat collections and several giveaways, including the area’s long-time Bob Telmosse Christmas Giveaway.
This year, the Telmosse Christmas Giveaway will be held Dec. 22 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.
These are just some of the numerous events around the region that bring joy to those who really are in need. From Monument to Woodland Park and south, everybody and every agency is working to make sure that no one is overlooked this year as we celebrate our holidays.
All of these efforts speak volumes about who we are. We should all be gratified by this overwhelming response to the season in our caring region.
The Gazette Editorial Board