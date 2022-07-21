President Joe Biden has become a national embarrassment. It is not the routine buffoonery and inability to speak cohesively. Rather, it is his lack of economic proficiency and an irrational energy philosophy consumers will no longer accept.
Biden’s approval fell to 31% this week in a Quinnipiac University Poll. That’s only two points higher than former President Donald Trump’s approval two days after he instigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
A poll taken today would likely be worse for Biden. Quinnipiac obtained these results before the conclusion of Biden’s disastrous, embarrassing and counterproductive trip to the Middle East. In futility, Biden begged the murderous Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for oil. That’s the man suspected of murdering Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Biden wants oil from the same country he called a “pariah” during his 2019 campaign in which he consistently demonized fossil fuels and promised to end them.
Biden shamelessly begged the “pariah” after reducing domestic oil and gas production the day he took office and shut down construction on a major addition to the Keystone Pipeline. After setting an anti-energy tone on Day One — a message that discouraged investment in oil and gas — he imposed a variety of regulatory obstructions to domestic oil and gas production. Biden quickly restored his country’s dependence on oil from hostile foreign regions known for human rights abuses — including LGBTQ death sentences — and a dearth of environmental regulations on energy production.
Biden’s humiliating poll numbers came before he proclaimed a global climate emergency Wednesday while speaking at a former coal-fired energy plant in Massachusetts. The talk mainly was drivel.
After failing to persuade a “pariah” to produce more oil — and ship it here in polluting tankers — the president spoke of spending billions to pay for air conditioners in homes and “community cooling centers.” It’s the latest pandering twist on “a chicken in every pot.” More so than chickens, this will require a lot of the oil and gas Biden would rather import than produce at home.
But have no fear, a solution is near. Biden spoke of a future plant, which will go where he stood. It will build 248 miles of heavy-duty cable. That energy-intensive production will connect cable with 100 future wind turbines in the Atlantic. That means jobs, Biden implored, as his country struggles with a labor shortage.
“Jobs, manufacturing 2,500-ton steel foundations that anchor these offshore wind farms to the sea floor,” Biden said.
Please, build these energy structures. There’s just one problem, aside from a lack of workers to pull it off. The president cannot possibly deliver this “clean energy” without substantial consumption of fossil fuels. To produce a ton of steel, we burn about 1,713 pounds of coking coal. To produce a 2,500-ton steel turbine anchor, the manufacturer will burn about 4.3 billion pounds of coal.
That’s just the start. Building the industrial plants to produce cables, steel and cement will require traditional fuels. We are nowhere near able to build, operate and maintain wind and solar assets that don’t require a substantial demand for oil, gas and coal.
Biden spoke of more turbines in the Gulf of Mexico and sea-going vessels — which require fossil fuels — to transport parts and personnel to and from the turbines.
Biden’s actions and words — air conditioners for all, end petroleum and please ship us oil, Mr. Pariah — are nothing short of ignorant and ridiculous.
None of this makes sense, and Americans aren’t stupid. That’s why they no longer trust Joe Biden’s ability to lead.
The Gazette editorial board