Wednesday’s shooting of two administrators at Denver’s East High School was every bit as terrifying and stomach churning as were previous shooting tragedies on Colorado school campuses. It also was sadly familiar in other ways.

There was the same suffocating panic we all feel when children, and the adults to whom they are entrusted, are in harm’s way — in a place that is supposed to be safe.

There was the same yearning for information as the drama unfolded; we now know the wounded school deans were rushed to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other serious but stable as of press time. Authorities say the suspect, an East High student, was found dead Wednesday night in Park County.

And in the aftermath, there were familiar pronouncements by the usual public figures. Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement observing, “students should and must be able to attend school without fear for their safety, their parents deserve the peace of mind that their children are safe in classrooms and teachers should be able to work safely and without harm.”

Through it all, there was that sinking feeling that we’ve been there before. Of course, we have.

But there were two developments — one refreshing, the other alarming — that were starkly out of the ordinary in such circumstances.

The refreshing development was newsworthy in its own right. In a public statement issued after the shooting, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called out the city’s school district — the state’s largest — for the “mistake” of kicking Denver police school resource officers off campus nearly three years ago.

Later that day, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero promised to post two cops at each of the district’s high schools for the rest of the school year — in seeming violation of his school board’s policy. Good for Marrero.

The reckless and absurd expulsion of police by Denver’s notoriously dysfunctional school board was a political stunt. It was intended as a swipe at police in 2020 after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many other Colorado school districts use school resource officers to great effect. Districts including second-largest Jeffco Schools and Cherry Creek, both next door to Denver, and Colorado Springs School District 11 in the Pikes Peak region, rely on police to shore up campus security as well as to build bonds with schoolchildren and surrounding neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, the alarming development that accompanied the East High School shooting was pending at the state Capitol just a couple of miles away.

Only two days earlier, lawmakers had introduced a bill to raise the age at which juveniles could be charged with criminal offenses in Colorado — even in juvenile court, where underage offenders are supposed to go. In other words, they couldn’t be charged with anything, period.

As Gazette columnist and former 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler explains, anyone up to 13 years old couldn’t be charged with any crime except murder under House Bill 23-1249. Police would fill out a form — but couldn’t take the perpetrator into custody.

Meaning, a student could smuggle a gun into school and open fire — as alleged in Wednesday’s shooting — and so long as no one dies, the shooter would face no criminal charges.

As Brauchler notes, the bill “would preclude the shooter from being arrested — even temporarily. No case will be filed.”

Think what that would that do to security in Colorado’s schools — or to victims like those in Wednesday’s shooting.

