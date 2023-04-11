The breakneck pace at which the Polis administration wants to re-engineer Colorado’s commercial buildings — mandating a dizzying array of vague, cost-prohibitive and ultimately unworkable green-energy regulations — is breaking the law. That’s the upshot of a protest lodged by stakeholder groups representing some of the state’s landlords.

Gov. Jared Polis’ Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap, adopted by the legislature as House Bill 21-1286, raises the bar for more than 8,000 buildings in the state with more than 50,000 square feet of floor space. The new law mandates reductions in buildings’ energy use of 7% by 2026 and 20% by 2030 compared with 2021 levels. The price tag for meeting the new standards could reach $3.1 billion by 2030.

New rules implementing the roadmap’s broad rubrics — the rules flesh out the specifics that will micromanage building energy efficiency — are now under review by the executive branch’s Colorado Air Quality Control Commission. And as The Gazette reported last week, critics contend the whole endeavor is being rushed so fast it’s putting the cart before the horse.

The Colorado Apartment Association and the Apartment Association of Metro Denver said in a letter to the commission that the schedule for the rules’ drafting and implementation is being pushed ahead with unprecedented speed and in violation of state administrative procedure laws. One of the lawyers representing the associations told The Gazette the Polis administration is giving the regulation a “classic bum’s rush” through the regulatory doorway.

The commission imposed a compressed schedule that pushes the process forward over the span of just two months, the attorney said, noting he’s never seen rules “rammed through” so quickly.

The legislation passed the legislature and was signed into law in spring 2021— yet the commission and its mother agency, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, didn’t come up with a final draft of the regulation for review by the public and affected building owners until just last month. The draft regulation is now moving forward toward a hearing scheduled for May 16–19, leaving stakeholders little time to review and respond.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

As The Gazette’s report also pointed out, the draft regulation is riddled with holes that eventually are supposed to be filled with “to be determined” criteria dictating what energy reductions are required for more than 86 different types of buildings and uses listed in the regulation. The associations’ letter to the commission decries the abundance of unknowns.

“Proposing a rule in which the compliance obligations are 'TBD' makes a mockery of due process,” the letter states. It’s like signing a document titled “contract” with nothing but a blank sheet of paper underneath.

The associations also charge the state has failed to evaluate the adverse impacts the rule will have on citizens and businesses in Colorado; has vastly understated the costs; has overstated savings benefits, and has not based its evaluation on facts and conditions unique to Colorado.

So, here’s a question for Polis and his energy-efficiency enforcers: What’s the rush?

If a key sector of Colorado’s economy must radically renovate its infrastructure at budget-busting expense that will be borne by the whole economy — shouldn’t it know how it is supposed to do it? And shouldn’t it have a chance to read the fine print?