Most of Europe lacks the abundant coal and natural gas the U.S. long relied on to generate electricity. So, you’d think Europeans would be leading the way in developing clean, green energy alternatives for their electricity. And you’d be right — if you include nuclear power.

Emission-free nuclear power, which once stirred unwarranted controversy in our country, has in fact been a principal power source in many European countries for decades. In France, it generates over two thirds of the country’s electricity. Nuclear power accounts for well over a third of power generation in Switzerland and Finland.

And in Sweden, where 40% of the country’s electrical needs are met by nuclear power, the government recently decided to double down.

Reuters reports the Swedish parliament has voted to realign the nation’s energy policy goals from “100% renewable” to “100% fossil free” — to allow a dramatic expansion of nuclear power. The shift toward even greater reliance on atomic energy is intended to meet an expected doubling of the country’s demand for electricity by 2040 while still reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

All of which should prompt Colorado policymakers to take bigger strides than their recent baby steps in developing nuclear power. Our state could benefit greatly from next-generation “modular” nuclear reactors that are now on the leading edge of the promising power source.

The small-scale reactors are not like the 98 full-size reactors long in service across the country. The average modular reactor is less than 10% the size of electric power plants run by gas, coal or traditional nuclear reactors. They can be assembled in factories and moved to their final destinations rather than built on site. That cuts construction costs considerably.

“Advanced Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are a key part of the department’s goal to develop safe, clean, and affordable nuclear power options,” the U.S. Department of Energy states on its website.

“The advanced SMRs currently under development in the United States represent a variety of sizes, technology options, capabilities, and deployment scenarios.”

While the U.S. generates fully 18% of its electricity with nuclear power, Colorado’s one and only nuclear power plant, the Fort Saint Vrain facility near Platteville north of Denver, was decommissioned in 1992 amid design issues that made it too costly to run.

To its credit, Colorado’s Legislature has shown interest in revisiting nuclear power. It passed a bill signed by Gov. Jared Polis this year directing the Colorado Energy Office to study energy options including natural gas with carbon capture, geothermal, clean hydrogen and advanced nuclear — as well as wind and solar — in a couple of rural Colorado locales. Colorado Energy Office Director Will Toor testified in favor of the legislation this year.

But bigger steps are needed if we are to meet our growing state’s surging energy demand. Like Sweden, our consumption of electricity is going to soar in the next few decades, especially given the advent of building “electrification.” The degree to which other green-energy sources such as wind and solar can handle our anticipated electrical needs reliably is debatable.

What’s in order is an all-of-the-above energy approach that balances more reliable fuels with developing renewable technology. Nuclear power — clean and reliable — should play a central role.