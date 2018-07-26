Visualize a vibrant, thriving downtown Colorado Springs with the excitement that you can feel in many downtowns around the nation.
Long-time Springs residents know how little our downtown has changed over the years. It hasn’t kept pace with our rapidly growing area. Until recently downtown seemed to be stuck in the 1970s — unable to move forward. Through the efforts of the city, various business leaders and The Downtown Partnership, progress has been made.
There’s a new hotel going up at Cascade and Bijou, the first new hotel in downtown in over 40 years. There are very few vacant stores and more locally owned shops and restaurants than anywhere else in the city. And an ambitious redevelopment plan for southwest downtown is also moving forward.
Colorado Springs city officials this week made an announcement that should revitalize downtown.
A 10,000-seat outdoor stadium for the Switchbacks minor league soccer team will be built at CityGate, a vacant block southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets. The stadium will be accompanied by a seven-floor building to the south with hundreds of apartments and mixed-use businesses.
And a 3,000-seat indoor arena will be built on the south side of Colorado College’s campus. The college Tigers men’s ice hockey team will play their games there, instead of at The Broadmoor World Arena.
The new stadium and arena constitute the fourth and final project in City for Champions, an endeavor first proposed in 2013.
It will galvanize the city. The stadium and arena are expected to create 650 jobs, infuse $32 million into the local economy each year and raise $1 million in city sales tax revenue annually, according to city officials.
This is a game changer and cause for celebration. A vibrant downtown is key to economic and social development of a community.
Congratulations to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and his staff, the Switchbacks, Colorado College and the many private citizens who have stepped up to make this vision possible. This private/public partnership is an ideal solution. We anticipate a downtown that will match our majestic, unique setting at the base of America’s mountain.
The Gazette editorial board