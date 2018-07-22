“NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS,” reads a July 10 tweet from @realDonaldTrump. And looking at the numbers, it’s easy to agree.
Last year, the United States spent $686 billion on defense. That’s 3.57 percent of our mammoth-sized GDP. It’s also 67 percent of NATO defense spending. Even international officials admit that “there is an over-reliance by the Alliance as a whole on the United States for the provision of essential capabilities,” including surveillance, intelligence, missile defense, and electronic warfare.
Nineteen of the 29 NATO nations invest less than 1.8 percent of their GDP in defense. This means nearly two thirds of the alliance spends less than half of what the U.S. does. And 24 of the same 29 invest less than 2 percent, failing to meet a mark that was agreed upon 12 years ago by NATO Defense Ministers. In the face of potential enemies such as Russia, China, North Korea, and adversaries in the Middle East, these nations are comparatively vulnerable, dependent on the safety net cast by the United States.
Ahead of the now-infamous NATO summit, President Donald Trump realized this, and appropriately called on those lagging behind to ramp up their contributions and be prepared to defend themselves without relying on a single powerful ally.
For the alliance to be truly equal, these nations should strive to increase their own military expenditures and allow us to cut back on ours. Ironically, Trump isn’t the first to call for more spending. Hilary Clinton did the same during her 2016 campaign.
What’s curious is that NATO is a purely voluntary function. The guidelines set in place are nothing more than such, and there’s no penalty for not abiding by them. This begs the question of why the U.S. continues to make massive contributions. Maybe we should pull back from NATO while still maintaining a strong military in the interest of our defense?
NATO is an invaluable alliance. It would be foolish if we pulled out completely. But by reducing our involvement and reserving more of our military budget for ourselves, we open the door for our allies to take initiative in their own defense and become more key players in a long-standing partnership.
In the name of an equal alliance, NATO countries should pay more of their GDP towards defense. But it starts with us. The United States needs to reduce its contributions to NATO to give other nations the needed incentive to increase theirs. Until that happens, the president’s criticism does nothing but sour relationships.
The Gazette editorial board