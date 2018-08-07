Election interference was a topic for fiction writers, data wonks and candidates preparing excuses.
Then-candidate Donald Trump showed signs of Pre-Sour Grapes Disease when tweeting about “large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day.” That was three weeks before he won the election.
Then-President Barack Obama responded to Trump in a White House news briefing.
“There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even — you could even rig America’s elections, in part, because they are so decentralized and the numbers of votes involved,” Obama said during a news conference at the White House in October 2016.
Meanwhile, one serious person was out there working against just the type of interference Russia stands accused of.
Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams began elevating the security of elections in all Colorado counties in 2015, a year before widespread talk of Russian interference. Today, his colleagues consider him the architect of leading-edge election security they hope to replicate.
There’s a lesson in the national trend Williams ignited: We can point at foreign dictators and cry foul. We can insist they stop messing with our elections. While we’re at it, we can order criminals not steal.
Countries have forever tried to influence elections among allies and enemies alike. They have every reason to do this, and no good reason to stop.
Protecting our elections begins and ends at home.
Knowing this, Williams began his first term by testing four vote-counting machines in eight counties. He certified only those that met high standards for use by Colorado’s county election officials.
His new standards require a paper ballot for every vote.
“A paper ballot is the only way you can verify the machine interpreted each voter’s intent correctly,” Williams says.
He implemented a risk-limited auditing process.
“With our system, we have a means to know that no one in Moscow or Beijing, or anywhere else, changed a single vote in Colorado,” Williams told The Gazette.
He called in the National Guard to help monitor cybersecurity during the 2016 and 2017 elections.
Doing the work before voter fraud was a fashionable concern, Williams encountered resistance. Vote-machine venders sued him after he found only two products good enough for Colorado. The plaintiffs lost in court.
A staffer in the Secretary of State’s Office warned Williams he was creating enemies by placing so much emphasis on potential voter fraud and interference.
“The staff member said ‘people aren’t going to like this.’ To which I responded: ‘I don’t drive to Denver each day to do nothing,’ ” Williams said.
The aide was right. Douglas and Jefferson counties sued Williams to stop him from imposing strict statewide standards.
No one is suing him now or questioning his new security tactics.
When Williams attended his first meeting of the National Association of Secretaries of State 2015, the agenda contained nothing about cybersecurity or election interference and fraud. Today, at his insistence, the association has a permanent committee on cybersecurity. He joined Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat elected as the new president of the association, in motioning for the committee.
“Wayne works with both Democrats and Republicans to protect our nation’s elections and to ensure the right to vote,” Condos said July 17 at the association’s annual conference in Philadelphia.
A day before the July conference, a group of election officials and security experts met to discuss working more with the Department of Homeland Security to counter foreign interference.
“At one point, there were 27 people around the table — including members of DHS, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and other national groups — four of those 27 were from Colorado,” Williams said. “Colorado’s commitment to election security is so strong.”
Among the Coloradans was Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson.
Enemies, foreign and domestic, will threaten our democratic process. True leaders anticipate problems and address them, even when told to stand down.
The Gazette editorial board