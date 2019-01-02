Today we begin another trip around the sun with hopes of a fun, constructive and memorable journey that improves the lives of all.
Here’s a partial list of The Gazette editorial board’s hopes for 2019, with some more realistic than others:
• A reduction in homelessness involving policies and procedures that respect the dignity of the poorest among us.
• A reduction in substance abuse, involving alcohol and every assortment of drug that does more harm than good.
• Reversal of a three-year-straight decline in American life expectancy, which had reliably increased for most of the past century.
• An end to bitter, divisive, and shallow partisan politics that undermine our country’s ability to solve big problem, reduce poverty and elevate humanity at home and abroad.
• More dignified and respectful rhetoric from President Donald Trump, other politicians and media pundits.
• Meaningful border control and immigration reforms designed to improve the U.S. economy while creating opportunities for foreigners seeking the American dream through hard work, education and innovation.
• Health care reforms that produce more competitive health care, not more high-cost, low-use insurance policies created by political fiat for expedient political gain.
• Increased domestic productivity and job creation, giving all people of all backgrounds the opportunity for meaningful work and prosperity.
• Early progress on improvements to Interstate 25 and other major federal and state highways.
• A decline in Colorado’s tragic rate of highway deaths.
• More airlines providing service in Colorado Springs.
• More school choice, giving children of all socioeconomic backgrounds access to top-performing schools.
• A growing surplus of competitively priced energy provided by wind, solar, geothermal and traditional fossil fuels.
• Intellectual, academic and religious liberty for all.
• New appointees to the Colorado Civil Rights Commission who understand civil rights law.
• Fewer abused, neglected and unwanted pets.
• A growing supply of homes priced within reach of young adults.
• Less death and injury, more peace and better pay for military personnel, cops and other first responders.
• Less stigma and more help for those suffering mental illness.
• Less hatred; more love.
We could go on with hundreds of additional wishes for improvements to humanity. All these and more can happen if each of us — politicians, community leaders, business owners, workers, consumers, colleges students, children, retirees and more — pledges to go through 2019 putting other people first.
We begin 2019 with only our memories of the great President George H.W. Bush, who left us Nov. 30. During his inaugural speech in 1988, he called for a “kinder, gentler nation” — not a nation of social-media hatred, a no-compromise partisan political war, and minute-by-minute battles between the president and the press.
“Prosperity with a purpose means taking your idealism and making it concrete by certain acts of goodness,” he said. “It means helping a child from an unhappy home learning how to read… It means teaching troubled children through your presence that there is such a thing as reliable love… Where is it written that we must act as if we do not care?”
Pledge to stop the win-at-all costs, what’s-in-it-for-me approach to life we see glamorized in movies, talk shows, songs and other popular media. Return to synagogues, churches, temples, mosques, or secular civic organizations and charities with determination to work with others to leave this culture better tomorrow and for future generations.
Happy New Year! Throughout 2019, let’s make a better world for all.
The Gazette Editorial Board