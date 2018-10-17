Elizabeth Warren’s identity crisis should doom the left’s exploitation of racist identity politics.
The U.S. senator’s disastrous 23andMe reveal opened a bottomless well of social media memes, including a satirical #MeSioux movement and a goldfish claiming stature as 1/1024th great white shark.
Fun at the wannabe president’s expense should linger as a serious and disruptive mood that improves the culture’s political trajectory.
Warren, D-Mass., isn’t the first caucasian to feign minority status. Former University of Colorado Professor Ward Churchill falsely identified as a Native American at the University of Colorado-Boulder, before the school fired him in 2007 on charges of research misconduct, plagiarism and exploiting a false identity.
As an Africana Studies instructor at Eastern Washington University, Rachel Doležal colored her skin and faked being black. She led a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s chapter in Washington state before a reporter outed her as white in 2015.
German actress Martina Big commissioned a medical procedure in 2017 to transition from white to black.
Doležal wants “transracialism” accepted like the transgender movement. Critics see the likes of Doležal and Big as frauds in blackface.
Regardless, the Warren sham and other “I’m-not-white” dramas cast light on a racist sociopolitical fungus growing in obscure literature and classrooms of modern academe.
The insidious movement toward identity politics advocates a social economy that places a high value on victim status while blaming achievers for problems of the aggrieved. It foments hostilities toward majority demographics that could make Caucasians want to crawl out of their skin.
“White domination is so complete that even American Indian children want to be cowboys. It’s as if Jewish children wanted to play Nazis,” wrote then-Professor Churchill, in his book “Fantasies of the Master Race.”
“The hard truth about our criminal justice system: It’s racist. I mean front to back,” said Warren, in a recent lecture at Dillard University in New Orleans.
“There’s a Black and white divide and I stand unapologetically on the Black side of that divide with my own internal sense of self and my values… and with the greater cause of really undoing the myth of white supremacy,” said Doležal in a 2017 interview with NBC News.
Blacks, American Indians, and other ethnic minorities have historically struggled in the United States. Enlightened Americans of all backgrounds crave eradication of injustice. Toward that end, they fought the Civil War, passed civil rights laws, and enacted affirmative action. Like poverty, hatred always survives. Only through unity and love can we keep it at the margins.
Warren and minions of lesser-known promoters of identity politics show no interest in a culture of loving solidarity. They prefer segmenting humanity like breeders at a dog show. After demonizing the traditionally predominant demographic, to promote division and victimization, they resent being part of it. In extreme cases, they invent for themselves a grievance identity and pursue the phony empowerment they assign it. They can attain minority status by checking a box, without enduring life on a reservation or other hardships they blame on whites and claim to worry about.
Living out their fantasies, ethnic identity thieves consume accommodations intended for those who endure the obstacles endemic to authentic minority circumstances. When media questioned Harvard Law School about its all-white faculty in 1997, the administration denied the premise. Law School spokesman Mike Chmura assured the Harvard Crimson the faculty wasn’t all white, because Professor Warren is “Native American.” Fordham’s law review labeled Professor Warren a “woman of color.”
Satisfied Warren fulfilled the minority quotient, Harvard had no problem to solve. Recruiting a minority was not important, because they had Warren.
White Americans are not “persons of color” for knowledge of minute traces of minority DNA in their blood. They enjoy full white privilege and suffer none of the challenges unique to minority demographics.
Fake minorities should remind us all to focus more on character and talent than immutable traits that become less relevant as the culture pursues equal justice. Counterfeit Indians highlight the need to walk away. Say no to the racist curse of identity politics in all aspects of life.
The Gazette editorial board