Voters chose new leaders on Tuesday, and we should expect above-average results.

Congratulations to mayoral candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams for winning slots in a May 16 runoff that culminates with a June 6 swearing-in of the winner.

Congratulations also go out to new at-large City Councilors-elect Lynette Crow-Iverson, David Leinweber, Brian Risley and District 3 Councilor-elect Michelle Talarico.

We are also pleased voters extended the Trails, Open Space, and Parks tax, which The Gazette supported.

The Gazette endorsed Williams and all winning council candidates. We wanted leaders who prioritize and understand smart growth, affordable housing, public safety, environmental stewardship, a minimally regulated business climate and wise use of limited water in our high alpine paradise.

Among our new council members and the two candidates preparing for a highly competitive mayoral runoff, we hope each appreciates the city's past decade of upward trajectory. Each should work to continue this course, building success upon success.

Since voters enacted a strong-mayor form of governance in 2010, Colorado Springs has transitioned from a symbol of social and economic dysfunction to a platinum model of business and governmental leadership. Our city's success is so regarded and admired that leaders in other cities try to copy it throughout the country.

As America's 39th-largest city and climbing, the Springs is relatively safe, prosperous and known for healthy and high-quality lifestyles. Our community consistently lands the top spot on the U.S. News & World Report survey of the most desirable large cities.

We rank among the 10 large cities in which recent college graduates want to live and work. Our community is the chosen paradise for more than 80,000 military veterans. It is among the most requested metros for stationing among active-duty personnel. The Springs ranks among the world's most desired travel destinations, and more.

'Tis a privilege to live in Olympic City U.S.A., and a great honor to be trusted by voters.

In just the past eight years, Colorado Springs has grown by more than 50,000 people. The metro's gross domestic product has grown by more than a third during the past 8 years, up from $30 billion to $43 billion annually. The annual Milken Report ranks our city among the top 10 municipal economies in the country, driven by job and wage growth. The Springs routinely ranks among the 10 most popular destinations for millennials beginning families and careers.

By all important measures, Colorado Springs epitomizes what large cities should and can become.

As such, new leaders have nothing major to change. Instead, they have the opportunity to exceed the most enthusiastic dreams for Colorado Springs. They might take inspiration from music star Cody Johnson: "If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance. If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back..."

No matter who anyone supported, this is a day to respect all who signed up to seek public office. Despite common misperceptions, public service is not easy, glamorous, prosperous or fun. The most noble politicians endure brutal campaigns in a quest to provide sacrificial service to the public — a mostly thankless, low-wage labor of love for community. It takes backbone and the bravery to do what’s right against forces of evil, conformity and mediocrity.

Typical Springs voters are wise, caring and reasonably demanding. Those who move here — most of the electorate — come with high expectations for above-average lifestyles.

Anyone elected in Colorado Springs owes the electorate bold, moderate leadership that improves opportunities and outcomes for a diverse population. Don't pick winners and losers. Instead, treat all of us as winners. Don't choose doctrinaire politics, achieve pragmatic results that benefit all. Sell out to no one.

We trust our city's new leaders will meet and exceed the community’s expectations. Congratulations and thanks for stepping up to make a great city greater.