People live and work in Colorado Springs, in large part, for its natural beauty. That might be less common if voters had not protected it by choosing to invest one penny of every $10 purchase to buy, improve and maintain nature’s beauty by funding the city’s Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program.

It’s an easy process to make sure this program continues. Simply vote “yes” on issue 1 before the election ends the evening of April 4.

This is not an investment that asks voters to trust politicians, cross their fingers and hope for the best. The Trails, Open Space and Parks program is a proven asset. Voters enacted it in 1997.

Since then, TOPS has constructed more than 53 miles of trails, conserved more than 7,500 acres of open space and built or improved 67 parks.

Residents constantly, and often with good reason, complain about city programs and services — even in well-run cities like the Springs. Yet, in 26 years we have seldom if ever received letters and phone calls from residents complaining about what TOPS delivers for a small investment. The program is a popular and whopping success.

Issue 1 does not — repeat does not — propose a tax increase. It merely continues the tax at its current level for another 20 years past the current expiration date of Dec. 31, 2025. It will pay for maintenance of the amenities we have and provide funding for acquisition and conservation of new trails and open space.

TOPS ensures the conservation of untouched land that would otherwise be developed and altered forever.

Examples include the beloved Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Previous owners had plans to build a resort community, with a convention center, high-rise towers, commercial centers and a golf course. TOPS prevented that and everybody won. The landowners received just compensation and the canyon was preserved for the public.

The TOPS program protects natural beauty for people in all parts of the city. Consider the renovation of Panorama Park in the southeast, or downtown’s Legacy Loop, or the John Venezia Community Park in northeast Colorado Springs. The program maintains Ute Valley Park Open Space, more than 1,200 acres of Cheyenne Mountain State Park and more.

We don’t have numbers to quantify it, but TOPS probably generates more for the local economy than it takes in. By helping keep Colorado Springs on lists of the world’s best cities to visit, the program attracts outside money from around the globe when tourists visit the Springs and money that remains here and circulates. Additionally, most TOPS projects attract outside funding from philanthropists and foundations to leverage what is raised by the tax.

The TOPS program helps prevent wildfire disasters by enabling the city to acquire forest land and improve its health within the wildlife-urban interface.

Protect our unique community. Keep it beautiful, healthy and fun. Vote “yes” on Issue 1.

The Gazette Editorial Board