Vandals are attacking parks, which rank among the most beloved public assets in Colorado Springs and most other communities. So, we should contemplate a simple equation that might address the dilemma:
A. Crime is on the rise + B. objective information solves crimes + C. cameras provide objective information = D. we could use more cameras in parks.
“We gotta have more cameras. We need to catch these guys and punish them,” said Mayor John Suthers, after a member of The Gazette’s editorial board asked about surveillance in parks. “Cameras are very expensive, but in this day you’ve just gotta have them.”
A Gazette news story by Esteban Candelaria explains an uptick in park vandalism that is further stressing the stretched budget of the Parks and Recreation and Cultural Service Department. One typical incident at John Venezia Park recently cost the community $16,000 in lights, a wall, and a water fountain that took only moments to destroy.
There is more to this than the financial cost of the damage. The sheer volume of graffiti and damage, combined with a nationwide labor shortage and limited financial resources, means park users often wait months for repairs.
“Many city parks also don’t have security cameras watching parkgoers, police have said, further limiting their ability to investigate,” the Gazette story explains.
Suthers said members of the City Council share his desire for more cameras in parks as a means of discouraging and solving acts of vandalism and other crimes.
Immediate access to video images has grown beyond anything baby boomers could have dreamed of or feared when they were reading about Big Brother in the 1970s. Not long ago, one could produce still photos only if equipped with an expensive and bulky camera that did nothing other than take pictures. Developing the photos involved time and expense.
At the turn of the 21st century, just 21 years ago, video footage was expensive and mostly in low definition. Crime footage was often too grainy and blurry to help identify suspects.
Things have changed in 20 years. Today, nearly everyone has a portable phone that contains a high-definition digital camera. Meanwhile, the cost of high-end surveillance has fallen so far average homeowners install systems, such as Ring or ADT, to keep watch on yards, neighborhoods and streets. Law enforcement agencies often seek neighborhood video when trying to solve crimes.
If it weren’t for cameras, the justice system might never have convicted the man who killed George Floyd during a 2020 arrest in Minneapolis.
If it were not for cameras, the public would have little with which to analyze an array of controversial officer-involved shootings — some justified, others not. Cameras report the truth, and the truth does not play favorites.
Cameras have proven law enforcement’s greatest tool in determining who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and who obeyed the law.
We use modern cameras to enhance safety at intersections. If it weren’t for cameras, today’s young people could not possibly know the magnitude of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
We live in a nation of spaces public and private, and the two are substantially different. In private spaces, we have an absolute expectation of privacy. Even the highest of authorities may not interfere in a private space without a court’s permission. In general-use public spaces — such as parks, sidewalks, and streets — the opposite is true. We have no expectation of privacy. We should assume the public is watching before we enter a public space because “Public privacy” defines “oxymoron.”
With more surveillance in public parks, more law-abiding individuals and families would use them with peace of mind. Fewer criminals would strike, knowing the cameras would catch them in the act.
Criminals flourish under secrecy, darkness and the deception of lies. Cameras rank among their greatest foes, never injecting skewed memories or agendas into what they see.
