Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.