All over the country, city governments are increasingly dysfunctional. Residents of New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Seattle and other once-great cities endure excessive municipal taxes and debt, soaring crime rates and the exodus of residents and businesses.
Those who live in or near Colorado Springs should give thanks.
Mayor John Suthers gave his eighth and final State of the City address on Thursday, as he approaches his two-term limit. He took over a city just four years into its transition from a malfunctioning manager-council government to one with a full-time “strong” mayor in which he, as an elected local official, runs the executive branch.
Before voters changed the city’s governance structure, Colorado Springs had become a cautionary tale. Companies weren’t moving here, buildings sat empty, construction was scarce and young people typically passed over the city in favor of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Not anymore.
“In the last eight years Colorado Springs has grown by about 50,000 people or about 1½% per year,” Suthers said, explaining the city has gone from America’s 42nd largest city to the 39th.
He characterized the past eight years of economic growth as “exponential” and backed it with numbers. The gross domestic product of the Colorado Springs metropolitan area grew by one-third during his two terms from $30 billion to $40 billion annually.
The Milken Report ranks Colorado Springs among the top 10 big city economies, up from its 98th ranking eight years ago.
These and other trends improve the quality of life for nearly everyone in the Pikes Peak region. People all over the country want in on it. A survey by U.S. News & World Report has found the Springs as the “most desirable” city for four consecutive years.
“We’re in literally dozens of other top 10 rankings for places to live,” Suthers said. “Polls indicate a majority of our local residents also view the city as moving in the right direction.”
Despite voter-approved improvements to 1,500 miles of roads and massive improvements to stormwater infrastructure, Colorado Springs enjoys among the lowest municipal tax burdens of any city in the country.
“The city’s per capita tax burden is just over $800. That’s a third of the average tax burden of residents in the country’s 100 largest cities,” Suthers said.
As the economy and population base grow, so does the city’s array of cultural amenities. A few obvious examples include U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field, Robson Arena, the Hybl Sports Medicine Center and a new Air Force Academy Visitors Center, the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitors’ Center and rebuilt Cog Railway.
This has become a destination for tourists from around the globe, which might explain why traffic at the Colorado Springs airport has almost doubled in the past eight years.
Though Suthers has expanded public safety resources, the Springs cannot isolate itself from Colorado’s statewide crime surge.
“The heavily Democrat-controlled Legislature has, over several years, been obsessed with reducing jail and prison populations,” Suthers said.
“They’ve reduced sentences, provided for earlier release from prison, made it harder to revoke parole, and easier to be released on bond. And while our prison population has been reduced 23% over the past decade, our serious crime rate has increased 42%.”
Suthers easily ranks among the most — if not the most — successful mayors in the country. Politicians of all varieties should listen when he speaks and study what he has done in the country’s most desirable city.
The Gazette Editorial Board