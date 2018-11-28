Much of the mainstream media love failed Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke so much they see the Texas Democrat as the country’s future. “Beto, Beto, Beto.”
Washington Post columnist George Will has a different vision of tomorrow’s political landscape: Colorado and the people who support Democratic Gov.-elect Jared Polis.
The moment Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke lost the election, the media explained how his loss was really a win. Losing would liberate him to run for president.
“Why Beto O’Rourke should run for president in 2020,” gushes a CNN.com headline this week.
“Is Beto O’Rourke the Left’s Obama-like Answer to Trump in 2020?” asks a Vanity Fair headline.
Get a room.
All this Betomania about a man so politically inept he said nothing could be more American than kneeling for the flag at a football game. He said this in … Texas. He pledged to ban “assault” rifles and legalize pot … in Texas, where 201 of 254 counties are partly or fully dry.
Super Beto spent $80 million and lost to Sen. Ted Cruz, who no one can stand and had half as much money.
“I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz,” wrote former Sen. Al Franken in his 2017 autobiography.
Meanwhile, clueless media figures pay little attention to the commanding victory of Polis — whose company Jovian Holdings owns the URL JaredPolisforPresident.com.
Colorado, Will explains, is “increasingly young, urban, educated and diverse.”
“This state is in many ways a glimpse of the nation’s future, so when national Republicans are done congratulating themselves on having lost only the most important half of what the Constitution’s framers considered the most important branch — Congress is accorded Article I for a reason — they should study Colorado’s changing tint, from purple toward blue.”
Will describes the multiple successful entrepreneurial pursuits that made Polis a fortune. He describes Polis as a school-choice advocate who launched charter schools to improve options for immigrant children. He portrays a man who delivers for consumers.
Polis “will now become America’s first openly gay man elected governor, a fact that is interestingly uninteresting to voters,” Will observes.
He reminds readers how Colorado’s penchant for “public-policy pioneering” made it the world’s first jurisdiction to fully legalize the cultivation and sale of pot. In doing so, Colorado ignited a trend spreading through other states and Canada.
Coloradans spend lots of time fussing about “Californication” of our state, despite the fact California is yesterday’s news. The Kansas City Star editorial board this week bemoaned gentrification while warning against the “Denverization” of their city.
Republicans nationwide would be wise to take Will’s advice and consider Colorado the harbinger.
Polis and other Democrats conquered Colorado this year by promising better futures regarding health care, the poor, the environment, and education. They aren’t all viable and detailed plans, and Democrats have never satisfactorily explained how they will fund most of it. But they spoke of solutions Colorado’s “young, urban, educated and diverse” voters crave.
If Colorado is the future, the GOP will need to win voters with competing plans to deliver more health care at lower costs, to improve education, to protect the environment, and to care for the poor. Show young voters what capitalism can and should do for them. They really don’t understand, and conservative leaders have a duty to promise and produce market-based results that speak for themselves.
If Denverization goes nationwide, the right will adapt or die.
The Gazette editorial board