The venerable Washington Post, the newspaper that brought down a Republican president and spawned at least two Hollywood movies, a paper backed by the resources of the wealthiest man in America, sicced three reporters (including a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter) and six researchers on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
This fearsome team produced two exposes on the nominee revealing that — drum roll, please — Kavanaugh drinks Budweiser at his local pub and used a credit card to buy season tickets to his hometown baseball team.
When NARAL, the multimillion-dollar abortion lobby, trained its resources on the man, they came up with — another drum roll, if you please — a tweet mocking his name and calling him a frat boy.
Efforts to suggest his perfectly mainstream positions are extreme are ridiculous.
They may shock reporters but will alarm neither the median voter nor legal scholars.
Most notably, Kavanaugh praised the late Justice William Rehnquist’s dissent in Roe v. Wade, the notorious 1973 case that invented a sweeping constitutional right to abortion and invalidated state laws protecting the unborn. This was part of a “freewheeling judicial creation of unenumerated rights,” as Kavanaugh put it, succinctly and aptly.
Legal scholars largely agree with Rehnquist and Kavanaugh that Roe was invention rather than interpretation, and had little to no grounding in the Constitution. What’s more, the public generally favors restrictions on second-trimester abortions, which Roe generally prohibited. (It’s worth noting that, therefore, after being beaten over the head for decades by the core feminist assertion, a majority of the public still does not accept that abortion is simply a matter of “a woman’s right to choose.”) Voters also tend to want states, rather than the Supreme Court, to set abortion policy, which is to say they prefer democracy to fiat.
Kavanaugh’s other supposedly controversial view was his agreeing with Rehnquist that the Constitution contains no “wall of separation” between church and state. It doesn’t.
The Left has a massive and well-funded machine dedicated to digging up dirt and smearing conservative judicial nominees. Because the liberal offensive in the culture war relies on undemocratic victories by activist judges untethered by the Constitution, they fight to the death over nominees.
There’s no telling what smear this machine might churn out by the end of the summer.
There’s no telling whether news media will swallow it. And there’s no telling how Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, will react, although she has already praised Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh is more of a peacemaker in the mold of Justice Anthony Kennedy and Chief Justice John Roberts than he is a clone of Justices Antonin Scalia or Neil Gorsuch.
But unless liberal activists and the army of opposition in the press get much better dirt on Kavanaugh, President Trump looks likely to place another conservative justice on the Supreme Court, giving it its first conservative majority in a lifetime.
the washington examiner