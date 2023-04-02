Tuesday is the final day to play a role in determining the future of Colorado Springs. Individuals have no more influence, and play no higher role in democracy, than voting for who will lead the community they live in.

The Gazette believes voters should conduct due diligence before voting, so they know which candidates best represent their interests and visions for the city’s future. The Gazette’s editorial board researched all 12 candidates in the mayoral race, 11 candidates running for three at-large City Council seats and two candidates running for the city’s District 3 council race.

The board also examined a ballot question asking whether taxpayers want to extend the Trails and Open Space (TOPS) Tax. A “yes” vote on the TOPS tax would continue the 0.1% sales tax — set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025 — 20 years to Dec. 31, 2045.

Most candidates are running on platforms emphasizing wise water use and smart growth. The Gazette chose those candidates who seemed most dedicated to centrist solutions that allow for smart growth — the kind we need for affordable housing for young adults — while fully respecting our limitations of water and the need to protect other natural resources.

This is a “mail-in” election but don’t be discouraged by the wording. Those who did not mail ballots before the deadline of guaranteed receipt by the City Clerk can fill out ballots and drop them off at any city polling location until 7 p.m. sharp Tuesday. Election officials plan to count all ballots dropped of at or before 7 p.m.

Please see our endorsements below and information on drop-off balloting locations. Please vote with all your heart and mind to make this great city better.

ENDORSEMENTS

Mayor

 Wayne Williams

City Council at-large

 Lynette Crow-Iverson

 David Leinweber

 Brian Risley

City Council District 3

 Michelle Talarico

Ballot Issue 1: Extending the TOPS Tax for Colorado Springs

Yes

Ballot drop-off locations:

• City Administration Building

30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101

Election Day drop-off between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 24/7

24/7 Ballot boxes (until 7 p.m. Tuesday)

• Bear Creek Park, Community Garden

2002 Creek Crossing

• Black Forest Park-n-ride

7503 Black Forest Road

• Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

13071 Bass Pro Drive

• Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate

2007 Southgate Road

• Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex

3275 Aker Drive

• Citadel Mall Northside

750 Citadel Drive E.

• Colorado Springs Senior Center

1514 North Hancock Ave.

• Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

3920 Dublin Blvd.

• El Paso County Citizens Service Center

1675 West Garden of the Gods Road

• El Paso County Downtown-Centennial Hall

200 South Cascade Ave.

• El Paso County Fort Carson Branch

6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525

• El Paso County North-Union Town Center Branch

8830 North Union Blvd.

• El Paso County Southeast-Powers Branch

5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100

• First and Main

New Center Point

• Leon Young Sports Complex

1335 S. Chelton Road

• Pikes Peak Regional Development Center

2880 International Circle

• PPSC (Centennial Campus)

5675 S. Academy Blvd.

• PPSC (Rampart Range)

2070 lnterquest Pkwy.

• PPLD-East Library

1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• PPLD-Library 21c

1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Rocky Mountain Calvary

4285 N. Academy Blvd.

• Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage

6805 Corporate Drive

• UCCS — Kraemer Family Library

1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

• Vista Grande Baptist Church

5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.

• Wilson Ranch Pool

2335 Allegheny Drive

The Gazette Editorial Board