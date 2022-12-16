The central school district of Colorado Springs, District 11, has long needed change and swift results. It appears the district is on the right track.
District 11 has underperformed for years. Despite new taxes to give the schools more money, test scores have declined, teachers have left and parents have opted to enroll their children in higher-performing districts.
Fed up with regression and business as usual, a new D-11 school board majority forced the resignation of then-Superintendent Michael Thomas in March. Board members wanted an agent of change who could correct course quickly and dramatically.
After a nationwide search for a leader with outside-the-box ideas and a passion for results, the board hired Michael Gaal in June. The Gazette’s editorial board advocated for him and applauded the decision.
A former Air Force pilot and graduate of the Springs-based Air Force Academy, Gaal offered experience as a former business leader who also turned around poor-performing school districts in Detroit, Oakland, Calif., and Washington, D.C.
After only six months on the job, Gaal is taking extraordinary measures to transition one of the state’s poorest-performing high schools into on that might become the most desirable and high performing.
Mitchell High School students suffered low test scores, high dropout and abysmal college placement rates. No one in authority had big ideas for a rapid turnaround.
Mitchell’s performance became so bad the Colorado State Board of Education issued four “priority improvement” ratings. The school faced closure, transition to a charter school, or the assignment to management by an outside agency if it continued to fail.
Don’t count on continued failure by Mitchell. The new board majority and Superintendent Gaal recently announced the “Mitchell High School Promise” — a program that promises to improve outcomes for students.
It’s not just verbiage. The promise includes incentive pay, tied to good results, for school staff. It includes a commitment to work with limitless nonprofits that might help shore up multiple deficiencies.
The nonprofit component became a game changer on Wednesday, when Gaal announced that future graduates of Mitchell will receive full-ride scholarships to Pikes Peak State College. District 11, Pikes Peak State, The Legacy Institute and Dakota Foundation will team up to ensure funding of the scholarships.
In the likely event this bold new idea makes Mitchell a high-performing school, Gaal and the board hope to bring the model to other district high schools.
The potential benefits are immense. Students with virtually no prospects for higher education will have the guarantee of college admittance and funding if they work hard enough to graduate from high school. They will see themselves as potential skilled workers or professionals with valuable diplomas that can lead to high wages and community stature.
Expect this incentive — the opportunity to progress after high school — to dramatically improve student body performance and graduation rates. Pikes Peak State College President Lance Bolton hopes the program will increase Mitchell’s college placement rate by at least 50%.
Any mind is a terrible thing to waste, and this will lead to more young people succeeding. That alone is a good reason to rejoice.
Yet, the potential goes farther than individual success among teenagers who otherwise can’t afford college. If this program and others like it succeed, becoming the norm throughout Colorado Springs, our community will have an unusually attractive labor force. That will draw more top-tier employers and improve the metro area’s culture and economy. The country’s most desirable city (U.S. News & World Report) could go from great to greater.
K-12 education represents our society’s future. It must continue to adapt and improve to prepare children for achievement in an increasingly innovative and competitive world.
D-11’s board, superintendent and staff seem to understand this. They deserve the community’s full support as they upgrade the futures of children with bold new ideas.
